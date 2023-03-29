A suspected robber who fled police at speeds over 100 mph before his vehicle went into Flint Creek, presumably causing the drowning death of his accomplice, was charged with capital murder, Decatur police said Tuesday.
Ismael Tariq Smith, 21, of Thurman Road Southwest in Huntsville, was booked into Morgan County Jail at 10:48 p.m. Monday and is being held without bond.
A search for the alleged accomplice's body that began Monday continued Tuesday as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Police and the Morgan County Rescue Squad Dive Team scoured Flint Creek east of the Bowles Bridge Road boat launch, near where the fleeing car submerged.
Morgan County 911 received a call at 12:52 p.m. Monday reporting an armed robbery near Casa Santiago restaurant, at 2812 Spring Ave. S.W. in the Walmart shopping center. Police arrived at the scene and spoke with the victim and a witness. The witness provided the suspects’ tag number and said they left in a brown Kia Soul, according to an affidavit by Decatur police Detective Jasmin Ferizovic.
The meeting between the victim and the suspects was arranged on Facebook Marketplace, according to the affidavit, and Smith and another man robbed the victim at gunpoint.
“The suspects took possession of the victim’s AK-47, that was brought by the victim to trade for a Playstation 5,” Ferizovic said.
After the description of the suspects’ vehicle was obtained, police located it and attempted to get it to stop, according to a Decatur police statement. When it failed to stop, police pursued it south on U.S. 31.
“Smith attempted to elude officers at a high rate of speed, at times over 100 mph,” Ferizovic wrote.
Police said the vehicle crossed the U.S. 31 median before leaving the road.
“Ultimately Smith lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Flint Creek,” according to Ferizovic.
The vehicle sank in Flint Creek and Smith swam to the shore and was arrested, according to the police statement.
“The passenger, unidentified at this time, was seen in the water,” Ferizovic said. “The unidentified male soon went underwater and never resurfaced.”
The unidentified male is also a suspect in the armed robbery, according to Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez. Police said he went underwater downstream of the car.
Divers on Tuesday afternoon were working to tie ropes to the submerged vehicle so it could be pulled from Flint Creek.
Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown ordered that Smith be held without bond on the capital murder charge.
Under Alabama law, causing a death during the commission of first-degree robbery is capital murder, which is punishable by either death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
