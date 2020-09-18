Decatur police have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in the robbery of a Decatur bank on Thursday.
Police said the responded to a robbery call at Alabama Central Credit Union, located at 3048 Finley Island Circle.
Police said that during the robbery, the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the bank and fled the scene. Officers located the suspect at a nearby business and a short vehicle pursuit ensued, police said. Police said the pursuit ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle into an 18-wheeler. The suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.