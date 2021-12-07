Decatur police are searching for a woman they say is suspected of stabbing another woman Monday night in Southwest Decatur.
At 6:37 p.m. Monday, Decatur police responded to a domestic call in the 1200 block of Brookline Road Southwest and found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.
The victim’s girlfriend, Marketa Sipp, 36, of Decatur, was developed as a suspect in the incident, police said in a statement.
Police asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sipp to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.