The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Nicolas Ramires Cardona.
He was last seen Dec. 23, leaving a friend’s residence near the 1500 block of Carridale Street Southwest. Nicolas stated he was traveling to Nashville. His family hasn’t heard from him since.
Nicolas is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen driving a dark, possibly green 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Alabama tag 52MS619.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.
