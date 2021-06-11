A Decatur teenager charged with his grandmother’s slaying was found a few blocks away from her residence Friday morning with blood on his shorts and arm, and he later admitted killing her, according to a police affidavit.
Decatur police said that at about 12:04 a.m. Friday, officers went to 1610 Locust St. S.E. for a welfare check and found a dead woman inside the residence with multiple stab wounds. Police said she was identified as Deborah Patterson, 66.
During the investigation, Aaron Michael Brown, 19, of Decatur, the woman’s grandson, was identified as a suspect. Brown was charged with murder and booked into the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $250,000.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he pronounced the woman deceased and the coroner’s office transported her body to Huntsville to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
In an affidavit filed Friday in Morgan County District Court by police Detective Sean Mukaddam, a caller told law enforcement that she was on the phone at 11:45 p.m. with the victim, who “told her that her grandson Aaron Michael Brown hit her.” The phone call ended, and the caller was unable to reach the victim again.
Mukaddam wrote in his affidavit that Brown lives with the victim, and he was not at the home when law enforcement arrived. The document stated that officers canvassed the area and found Brown walking a few blocks away.
“Brown had blood on his shorts and arm,” the affidavit said. “In addition, Brown had a laceration on his right thumb and forehead.”
According to the affidavit, Brown was detained and in an interview with police said that he “killed her.”
