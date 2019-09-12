The Decatur Police Department will enforce no parking areas, before and after Friday's football game, on the streets and avenues where signs are posted around Ogle Stadium.
This is not both sides of the streets — just where indicated by sign. Also, reverse parking is illegal and will be enforced.
Decatur High School hosts Athens on Friday at 7 p.m.
