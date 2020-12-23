A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Southwest Decatur early Wednesday morning.
Decatur police, responding to a shooting call at Parkway Place Apartments along Central Parkway just before 3 a.m., found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. In a written release, police said she was transported to Huntsville Hospital and was listed in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.
Police called the incident isolated. “Preliminary information suggests the shooting was family related,” the release said. No charges have been filed.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
