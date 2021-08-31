Development Services Manager Tom Polk of the city of Decatur’s Building Department recently received the Code Officials Association of Alabama’s Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021.
The association recognized Polk at its annual education conference last month in Orange Beach.
Polk has worked for the city of Decatur for 27 years.
