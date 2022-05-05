Jessica Holmes will never forget her family's stays at the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham that began seven years ago, and that's why she and her 10-year old daughter, Albany, have made it their mission every year since to collect pop tabs for the organization.
With donations from some of Albany's classmates and teachers at Priceville Elementary, the Holmes family collected 28 pounds of pop tabs this year. They brought them to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama's collection site in Decatur last week during a one-hour span in which 1,147 pounds of pop tabs were turned in, with most of the donations coming from area schools.
The organization ended the day with 1,500 pounds of pop tabs, and Stephanie Langford with the nonprofit said they were worth $1,350 that will help families needing a place to stay during a child's medical treatment.
“There is no way that a middle-class family can afford to go away for two weeks or more and not have to worry about their mortgage payment,” Langford said. “This is a place where they can go and they can be more close with their child and their doctors because they don’t have to worry financially.”
There are currently over 184 Ronald McDonald programs worldwide and the one in Birmingham was the sixth one ever built. The house aids parents of children receiving treatment in the Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.
Langford said this is the seventh year the charity has collected pop tabs in Decatur. She and her team conducted Pop Tab Pandemonium last Thursday at the McDonald’s on Danville Road Southwest.
“Eastwood Elementary has been collecting pop tabs for years so the schools used to collect and just bring it to the (Ronald McDonald) house,” said Langford, the nonprofit's marketing and communications director. “We started this pop tab party about seven years ago and we’ve been coming here every time because this community just does an amazing job of collecting them.”
Langford said the Alabama house usually raises $12,000 every year through pop tab donations all over the state.
“It costs us $125 a night for us to house a family,” Langford said.
Students from Barkley Bridge Elementary, Eastwood Elementary and West Morgan High School dropped off hundreds of pop tabs last week. Eastwood students Joselyn Hendrix, Alaina Kittle, and Evelyn Oettel have been donating pop tabs since they were in kindergarten.
“Each class would collect pop tabs and at the assembly we’d find out who collected the most and we’d add them all up at the end,” said fourth grade student Hendrix. “We’re happy to donate to a good cause.”
Hendrix and her classmates collected 403.86 pounds of pop tabs this year, the most they have collected in over four years. According to the charities’ website, rmhcmobile.org, aluminum tab tops are smaller and cleaner, making it easier to collect in large quantities rather than the whole can. The tab of a soda can is made up of very high-grade aluminum.
This year the Ronald McDonald House of Alabama has partnered with A&S Metals Inc. to recycle the pop tabs in Decatur.
“After they recycle them, they’ll write us a check and send it to the (Ronald McDonald House),” Langford said.
A&S said a pound of the tabs sells for about 80 cents, but it adds a donation that brings the total raised per pound closer to $1. Eventually, the money helps a family like the Holmeses.
“In 2015, Albany had to have a series of surgical procedures done so we had to stay for a month in the hospital,” Jessica Holmes said. “We had to have access to the hospital, and staying at the Ronald McDonald House made it easy for us.”
The Holmes family had to return to Birmingham several more times over the years for Albany’s treatments, staying two or three weeks each time. Holmes said the Ronald McDonald House has saved them thousands of dollars.
Albany, a fourth grader at Priceville Elementary who has cerebral palsy, started collecting pop tabs with her mother after her 2015 surgery.
“My principal came up to me the other day and asked if I was still collecting pop tabs,” Albany said. “I said, ‘Yep, sure am,’ and he laid a whole bag of pop tabs on my desk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.