top story Portion of Burningtree Lane to be closed Tuesday By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer Feb 6, 2023

The eastbound lane of Burningtree Drive Southeast around Burningtree Country Club is scheduled to be closed Tuesday while a Decatur Utilities crew installs a sewer tap for the club. Utility workers plan to begin at 7:30 a.m. and finish at about 3 p.m. Traffic will be alternated around the work zone.
