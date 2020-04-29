A Decatur Utilities’ Natural Gas Department crew plans to install gas service on Country Club Road, between Stratford Road and Brookmeade Drive, in Southeast Decatur on Friday morning.
The crew is expected to be on site between 8 a.m. and noon. A portion of Country Club Road will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will direct traffic around the work area.
Motorists should be aware of crews and equipment in the area and drive through the work zone at reduced speed.
