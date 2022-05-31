The northbound lane of Country Club Road Southeast, between Country Club Lane and Brookmeade Road, will be closed Wednesday while a Decatur Utilities contractor works on a sanitary sewer manhole.
A Gulf Coast Underground crew will be rehabilitating a sanitary sewer manhole in this area from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
