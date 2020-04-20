A Decatur Utilities Gas Department crew will be inspecting gas valves Tuesday on Spring Avenue Southwest just south of the Beltline Road intersection.
This work will start at 9 a.m. and is expected to take about two hours. Southbound traffic will be merged into one lane on Spring Avenue between Beltline Road and Wimberly Drive.
The turn lane from westbound Beltline Road will be reduced to one-lane as well.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.