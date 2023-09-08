A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson issued an apology and said a Sept. 1 letter requesting some Decatur residents to move their mailboxes within 10 days or face mail suspension was sent in error.
Cindy Harris, 66, said she and her neighbors on the north side of Anderson Drive Southwest received letters last Friday from the Decatur post office requesting that residents of the neighborhood move their mailboxes across the street.
“It just didn’t make a lot of sense,” Harris said. “We were trying to call (the post office) to be sure that it was legit, but we can’t reach them.”
A copy of the letter provided to The Daily says the safety of the mail carrier and the safety of recipients are the reasons for the request.
It asks residents to relocate mailboxes to the other side of the street “in order to streamline delivery and prevent the carrier from having to pull their vehicle into oncoming traffic to service your box.”
Anderson Drive is a two-way residential street. Many, but not all, of the mailboxes are already located on the south side of the street.
The letter warns: “You have 10 days from this notice to meet this accommodation or your mail service will be suspended until the relocation has been completed.”
Harris felt 10 days was an unfair timeline.
“I’m 66 years old,” she said. “I’m on a limited income, and I’m sure I’m not the only person, so who’s going to pay for all this?
“It’s going to be a hardship on some of us, you know. I know my neighbor next door, it’s going to be a hardship on her, too.”
Underneath “Post Office Management,” the letter is signed by Denise Warren and includes the address and phone number for the Decatur post office.
On Tuesday, Warren confirmed the Decatur post office sent requests to some residents on Anderson Drive to move their mailboxes but declined further comment.
“Call Birmingham,” she said.
A spokesperson for the USPS Alabama-Mississippi district, Debra Jean Fetterly, said residents are not mandated to move their mailboxes. She released an official USPS statement on Wednesday:
“Correspondence directing some Decatur, AL residents to relocate their mailboxes was sent in error. The Postal Service apologizes and advises residents that they do not need to move their mailboxes. The neighborhood will continue to receive uninterrupted delivery of mail and packages. The Postal Service reminds customers with any concerns may contact their local Postmaster, visit usps.com, or contact the Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).”
According to the USPS postal operations manual, delivery managers may solicit a change in the mode of delivery for an area that has had established service for over a year if it would be cost beneficial to the Postal Service. However, in single-family housing areas, each owner must agree to the conversion in writing.
“Owners who do not agree must be allowed to retain their current mode of delivery,” the manual says.
The Postal Service may request a correction in the delivery mode when a new resident moves to an address with a historically improper mode of delivery, provided they inform the resident within the first 30 days of occupancy, according to the manual.
Harris said she has been living at her house on Anderson Drive for several years.
