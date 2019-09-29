Cars filled the parking lot of the Fort Decatur Recreation Center Saturday morning as people lined out the door for the opportunity to apply for a new line of jobs coming to GE Appliances in early December.
"We have ramped up our recruiting efforts to fill manufacturing production operator positions as part of a new expansion at the facility," said Lisa Terry, senior human resources manager for GE Appliances. "We're looking to add more than 250 jobs as part of the expansion, and we've gotten a good response so far."
Terry said traffic to the company's career website had ticked up in the week since the announcement of the job fair. More than 60 people registered during the first 20 minutes of the event.
The company, a subsidiary of China-based Haier, announced the expansion in June 2018, saying in a release that "the investment — made in partnership with the state of Alabama, the Morgan County Economic Development Association and the Tennessee Valley Authority — will help GE Appliances increase production to meet increasing demand for its top-freezer refrigerators and is the latest step by the business to fulfill its strategic goal of becoming the leading major appliances business in the U.S."
Terry said the expansion would bring the company's number of total employees to roughly 1,300.
Quinton Ready said he had applied at the company twice in the past, once through a temporary work agency and once through the company's website.
"It's promising to see a job fair because you really want to be hired in directly through the company," he said. "Temp agencies do good work, but most of the time they just can't offer you the benefits that the company can. Good jobs are hard to come by right now. I wish more of the big industries would add jobs."
Ready isn't the only person fighting through a tough job market, despite low unemployment numbers. Figures released last week put Alabama's unemployment rate at 3.1 percent for August. That's down from 3.3 percent in June and below the national average of 3.7 percent.
In a release from the Alabama Department of Labor, Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that Alabama set a record low for unemployment in August.
"That's nice and those numbers look good, but I'm working two jobs barely making rent," Ready said. "You see something like this event and think 250 jobs is a lot, but I'll probably pass 250 people before I get in and out today. There's no telling how many people have already applied online."
Terry said that turnout was positive despite there being a "tight labor market."
"I've been in this position for about a year now, and this is the first time we've had an event like this," she said.
Like Ready, Donna Delgado is looking for a little job stability.
"I've jumped around to two or three places so far this year," she said. "I need the paycheck, obviously, but I'm at the point in life where the benefits are almost as important. I need health insurance, and I'd like to be in a position to save for retirement so I'm not working until I'm 80. I have my fingers crossed that I'll be a fit here."
Ready hopes GE's event opens the doors for other industries along the river to have similar events.
"Those plants have some of the best jobs in the area," he said. "Places like GE and Bunge and Nucor are places that you can work your entire life and be in a good position when your time is up. Maybe other businesses will take the lead and offer some better jobs to more people in the city. Decatur could use that right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.