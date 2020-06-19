Kelli S. Powers, chief financial officer of the Huntsville Hospital Health System since 2014, has been named president of Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Powers will transition to her new role over the next few months, according to an announcement today from David Spillers, Health System CEO, and the Decatur Morgan Hospital Advisory Board.
“She has done a great job at the system level in our CFO position, and we are pleased that we can use her unique skills in leading one of the major hospitals in our Health System," Spillers said in a statement.
Powers succeeds Nat Richardson, who accepted a position with the University of Maryland Health System in May. Danny Crowe, chief financial officer for Decatur Morgan Hospital, has served as its interim president since mid-May.
Powers’ 30-plus year career in health care has included leadership of Athens-Limestone Hospital and other executive-level responsibilities at Lanier Health Services in Valley, as well as at Baptist Medical Center of Montgomery, East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa.
A native of Lanett, Powers holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama and a master's degree in Management in Health Care from Vanderbilt University.
Spillers said that the transition period for Powers was flexible, enabling the Health System to fill her current role as smoothly as possible.
