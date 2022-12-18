Kamari Wilder, 5, said she learned something important about the fruits and vegetables she helps plant and harvest in her pre-K class at King’s Memorial United Methodist Church.
“You’ve got to wash them off, so they’ll be no more dirty,” she said.
Taylor Byrd Jr., 82, of Decatur, has been the volunteer director of the pre-kindergarten program at King’s Memorial for seven years and said he has involved the children in a garden at the church at 702 McCartney St. N.W. in Decatur all seven years. He said last week he has the children help with the garden because of the importance of agriculture and his desire to make growing food a part of their lives.
“The most important thing is vegetables, foods, can be grown at home and for our consumption and health,” Byrd said. “In pre-K they get started and sometime in the future they’ll have a family, hopefully, and they’ll know the importance of growing your vegetables.”
Wilder, of Decatur, said her favorite vegetables from her pre-K’s fall garden are the cauliflower, turnip greens and collard greens. She said she likes planting a garden “because we could get the vegetables and cook them so we can eat them at lunchtime.”
Byrd has been gardening his entire life and earned his doctorate in agricultural science from Penn State University. He said he makes sure the children have a big part in the gardening.
“We get the seeds, and they participate even in planting,” he said. “It’s about the experience. Now they won’t ever forget this. … They see what happens after you put the seeds in the ground and they see these things grow.”
Sarai Baltazar, 4, of Decatur, said carrots are her favorite among the vegetables she helped grow. She said she wants a garden at her own house.
In 2018 the garden expanded into four raised beds with a $2,000 grant from Alabama’s Mountains, Rivers & Valleys Resource Conservation & Development Council. Allyson Shabel, Alabama Cooperative Extension System regional agent, assisted in setting up the new garden and continues to stay in contact.
Shabel said there are three gardens planted every year: in the fall, early spring, and summer. Every year they plant potatoes, onions, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, collard greens, cabbage, broccoli, lettuce and turnips.
Zion Carter, 4, of Decatur, said he has enjoyed planting gardens at school. “I had a lot of fun!”
Carter said his favorite part of gardening has been harvesting, especially cabbage which is his favorite thing to eat from the garden. He said he believes he has learned enough to have his own garden when he grows up.
Shabel said the pre-K program is helping to teach the children to like the food they have planted and harvested.
“Last year we had a whole bunch of lettuce,” she said. “We harvested the lettuce, took it in there and we washed it up and then everybody sat down and had lettuce with ranch dressing.”
Byrd said when they harvest, the children are given the produce to take home to eat with their families.
Bronx Wagner, 5, of Decatur, said he loves the garden because of the vegetables. He said this year he has learned about “picking vegetables.” Wagner said his favorite thing to eat from the garden is salad and broccoli “because it’s healthy.”
Wagner said he wants to have his own garden so he can have broccoli “and food!”
