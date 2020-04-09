Parents of Decatur students pre-kindergarten through second grade area asked to pick up instructional packets at their elementary schools between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said parents are asked remain in the vehicles but have a large paper with their child’s name and grade on it so the staff can clearly see it.
Satterfield said if parents are unable to pick up the material at that time, they should send someone in their place.
Also on Friday, parents and students who have issues with the system-issued Chromebooks or Wi-Fi device should call for an appointment to come in to have the item repaired or replaced.
Satterfield said DCS students having trouble with their equipment should come to Oak Park Elementary or Austin Junior High between 9 a.m. and noon. Appointments and more information can be found at the technology help page of dcs.edu.
