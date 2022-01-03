Calhoun Community College will hold its annual spring 2022 Preview Nights this month at the Decatur and Huntsville campuses.
The first session is scheduled for Jan. 11 in the Aerospace Training Center on the Decatur campus. The second session is Jan. 23 in the Sparkman building on the Huntsville campus.
These annual events are designed to provide information to prospective students on Calhoun’s various programs of study. The Technology and Health divisions will hold information sessions. Participants will have an opportunity to meet some of Calhoun’s faculty and staff.
There will be a “Ways to Pay for College” workshop and a session for veterans covering Veterans Administration benefits and how to apply.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to learn about student life that is available on both the Huntsville and Decatur campuses. Students and sponsors involved in various clubs and organizations will be available.
The free events will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is highly encouraged as refreshments will be served. To register, please visit www.calhoun.edu/PreviewNight. For more information, contact Ashley Robison at ashley.robison@calhoun.edu or call 256-306-2634.
