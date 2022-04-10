During her 2½ years of working in food service at Riverside Senior Living, 37-year-old Shatoya Cunningham developed a reputation for dependability and having a sense of humor, but she had to stop working about a month ago because of failing vision.
Cunningham said her doctors told her that fluid had built up behind her eyes, affecting her optic nerves. She started losing her sight several months ago and now is almost blind.
Both she and residents were sad that she could no longer work.
“I’ve never had a job like this before," Cunningham said. "I really loved my job. This is the best job I’ve ever had because of the employees and the residents. … We’re all just a big family and I’m always going to be a part of this family.”
Cunningham was invited back to Riverside on Friday for what she thought was just a visit. Instead, she received a gift from the staff and residents. June Hall, owner of Riverside, presented Cunningham with $3,678 in cash. It included $575 from a GoFundMe account, and $3,103 donated by residents and staff.
Lisa Burns, activity director at Riverside, said everyone at the facility, whether a staff member or resident, wanted to help Cunningham.
“This is our family and she’s part of our family,” Burns said.
Cunningham started working at Riverside in October 2019 and worked her last day March 8. Cunningham is unable to work anymore and is going through the steps to qualify for disability.
Cunningham has four kids between the ages of 14 and 19 and four grandchildren. Cunningham does not have medical insurance. Without being able to work and the medical bills piling up, she had started to struggle. That's one reason staff and residents wanted to help her.
When Cunningham walked into the cafeteria for the presentation Friday, everyone sang happy birthday to her. One of Cunningham’s jokes was to tell all the residents every day that her birthday was that day.
Several of the residents said they never minded that Cunningham claimed every day was her birthday and would wish her a happy birthday every day anyway.
Burns said Cunningham was always a jokester but took pride in her work.
Riverside residents Betty Davis and Rose Miller said if they needed something they would tell Cunningham. She would tell them she would be there in a moment, and she always would be. They said she was very attentive.
Another resident, Marilyn Clark, said Cunningham always greeted everyone with a smile and her smile is missed.
Resident Amy Pride said, “Let’s face it, we’re old and can be contrary, but it didn’t seem to bother her. She just went with the flow.”
Brenda Hightower, office manager, said working with Cunningham “was great. She’s a lot of fun. She kept the residents smiling and laughing and cutting up; she was a big cut-up.”
Hall said Cunningham was always on time, never missed work and cared about her position and the residents.
“When you have an employee that cares as much as Shatoya did, you just can’t say enough nice things about her.”
To donate, call Brenda Hightower at Riverside Senior Living at 256-350-4545.
