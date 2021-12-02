Proposed Point Mallard Aquatics Park admission rate increases for 2022 would range from 40% to 53% to offset rising food costs and $250,000 in pay increases needed to attract employees, Parks and Recreation officials said.
Individual summer season passes would go from $99 to $140, a 41% increase, under the proposal presented to City Council this week by Point Mallard Manager Stephanie McLain.
Daily tickets prices would go from $20 to $28, a 40% increase, for ages 12-61, and from $15 to $23, a 53% increase, for ages 3-11 and 62 and over. Free admission would change from 4-and-younger to 2-and-younger.
“These price increases would allow us to raise seasonal employees’ hourly (pay) rates so we can be competitive in the job market,” McLain said.
The Aquatics Park has not increased daily ticket prices since 2013, and the last season pass increase was in 2011, she said.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said hiring for this past summer was a major issue that impacted operations. He said park officials attend job fairs, go to schools and advertise that the park is hiring, but there’s stiff competition for young people in the job market.
The swimming pool at the Aquadome Recreation Center almost didn’t stay open during the summer because of a lifeguard shortage, but Lake said the Decatur Area Swimming Team stepped up by encouraging swimmers to lifeguard. The pool at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center was only open briefly because it didn’t have lifeguards until the last week of the season.
Lake said the Point Mallard water park has to have lifeguards for safety reasons, while employees in the other areas help operations run smoothly and impact the park’s ability to generate revenue.
“We had trouble in every area of the city that employs young people,” Lake said. “It was more telling in lifeguards because they’re so visible, but there were other places where we couldn’t open because we didn’t have enough employees.”
Lake said water park officials recognized pay would have to increase when “we’re seeing businesses up and down Sixth Avenue and Beltline Road pay $13, $14 and $15 an hour. We know we can’t continue to pay $9.50 an hour in this current economic environment and be competitive in our hiring.”
Lake said the new pay structure, which will be released later, is expected to cost an additional $250,000. The cost could rise if the number of employees and hours worked next summer exceeds this past summer season’s expenses.
Lake said rising inventory and food costs are another reason for the price increases. He said the park often buys some inventory in bulk, especially non-perishables, but some items like food can’t be bought early.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he appreciates park officials trying to keep finances in shape but, with the city having $20 million in reserves, he would like to consider covering these costs to keep entry into the park affordable for local residents.
“We’re wanting to spend money on all kind of things right now,” Jackson said. “We should be very, very conscious of the impact that any increase in rates has on our residents.”
Lake said Point Mallard is an enterprise fund that he tries to manage so it stays profitable and doesn’t have to be subsidized by the city’s General Fund. He said that’s how the council has wanted it to operate for the last 20 to 25 years.
It would have to be a council decision, Lake said, if the preference is to subsidize the Point Mallard account to avoid rate increases.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he appreciates the efforts of Lake and his staff to “track expenses and revenues and run the park in this business model.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he supports the rate increases.
“Where have you seen prices not increase from 2013 to 2021?” McMasters said.
The proposal presented during the council's work session Monday included a comparison with five other water parks in Alabama and Tennessee.
Point Mallard is already higher than three of the five on season passes. Bessemer’s Alabama Splash Adventure and Nashville Shores in Hermitage, Tennessee, had the lowest season passes at $79.99, followed by Spring Valley Beach in Blountsville at $81.75.
Soaky Mountain in Sevierville, Tennessee, is highest on season passes at $199.99, and Waterville USA in Gulf Shores comes in at $150.
On daily ticket rates, Spring Valley Beach had the lowest rates: $21 for small children and seniors, and $26 for older children and most adults. Those compare to Point Mallard's proposed $23 for the first age groups and $28 for the second.
Alabama Splash Adventures' daily rates for the two groups are $37.99 and $42.99. Soaky Beach charges $39.99 and $44.99. The policy at all five of the other parks is to admit children 2 and younger free. Three of the other water parks charge for parking: Spring Valley Beach, $12 daily; Nashville Shores, $10 daily; and Soaky Mountain, $13.75 daily. Point Mallard has no parking fee.
The City Council is expected to vote on the proposed rate increases for Point Mallard at its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
