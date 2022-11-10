Concerned about declining reading proficiency during the pandemic, Austin High senior Camille Woodruff recently used half the proceeds from her fledgling candle business to buy books for students at Austinville Elementary.
Woodruff has been volunteering at Austinville since 2016, helping her mother, Felicia Morris, teach her first grade class. She said she wanted students to enjoy reading like she did as a young student.
“I help the kids with their reading comprehension skills, so I’ve noticed there’s a reading gap with kids,” Woodruff said. “I wanted to donate those books so we can help make those comprehension and fluency skills stronger.”
Woodruff aspires to be a teacher herself after she graduates and plans to attend either Tennessee State University, Howard University or the University of Alabama.
She purchased 200 nonfiction books for students in pre-K through first grade and was reading to them in their rooms last week. Austinville teachers say they will incorporate Woodruff’s books into their curriculum.
“She provided books that children might otherwise not have at home,” said kindergarten teacher Suzanne Vermeire. “They can look up those books on (Accelerated Reader) and they can take their AR tests at home on their iPads.”
Woodruff said she ordered about 200 scented candles near the beginning of the year and has sold all but five of them.
First grade teacher Sarah Hughes said over the half the school is populated with English Language Learner students, or students who are unable to communicate fluently or learn successfully in English. She said the books will be vital in reaching that specific subgroup.
“Some of these kids go home and they don’t have parents who speak English or are able to read English,” Hughes said. “So it’s important for us to re-read a book multiple times in the classroom so when they do go home, they’re able to read part of it by themselves. Books in the classroom, we don’t always have a copy of but with this … they can go home and read it independently.”
Woodruff said the books help students with sight words and teach them how to count.
Although passionate about teaching, Woodruff said teaching was not always her first career choice.
“I’ve thought about several different careers but right now, I feel like I want to be in a field that helps kids,” Woodruff said. “Even if I don’t become a teacher, I really do want to work in a field where I can help children.”
Morris remembers the first book her daughter ever read.
“I remember it was called the ‘Big, Bad Wolf,’ and me and her father would read it to her every night,” Morris said. “One day, she was probably about 2 or 3, she read the entire book by herself. She memorized it and that’s a part of reading.”
Morris recalled a time her daughter helped a student read a word and gave him hints and clues until he was able to comprehend what he was reading. She said the teaching field is her daughter’s calling.
“I remember one particular student didn’t know the word ‘out,’” Morris said. “She really worked with him and taught him how to pronounce the o and u together. She just has that ability to become a teacher.”
