A 2-year-old local nonprofit will help Decatur High senior Destiny Hyatt become the first person in her family to attend college and has taught her that she should control her future.
Hyatt, 17, became a participant in Project DREAM last summer. She said the program has given her reassurance about what she needs to do to be a successful adult.
“They also really helped me learn what I want to be, not what other people in your life may want from you,” Hyatt said. She said the program taught her to “do for your future what you will enjoy.”
Project DREAM was co-founded by Lexi Perabey and Michael Bolden in 2020 to prepare high school students in Decatur for adulthood through education and resources.
Project Dream is a year-long program for each student involved.
“We help students transition from high school to adulthood by means of college preparation, deciding if they would like to start a career first versus going to college. We help with financial literacy as well as mental health education,” Perabey said.
The program was set up specifically for Austin High and Decatur High students who lack support from family or older adults to help them make decisions for their lives after high school, Perabey said.
Hyatt was accepted to the University of North Alabama and will start in the fall. She will be a psychology major with a concentration in professional medicine. Hyatt hopes to become a clinical psychologist and possibly specialize in behavioral therapy.
Project DREAM helps students apply for college and scholarships. Hyatt said the assistance she received provided a tremendous boost.
“It was really beneficial for me because I’m a first-generation college student, so I really had no idea (what to do).”
Hyatt believes she still would have gone to college without being in the program, but that it would have been harder, and she would have felt more uncertain.
Hyatt wants to end up working in Decatur so she can repay the city that helped raise her.
"A lot of people in the community played a role in my upbringing," she said, "and I just want to be able to give back to that.”
Perabey said volunteering is a component of Project DREAM.
“It’s important to us to teach the students to give back and to sow into the community.”
The organization held a Day of Service event April 23. There were three groups doing various community service projects. Hyatt said her group went to West Decatur Elementary School and repainted parts of the school and cleaned up outside.
Carmyn Wozniak, a 24-year-old from Flint, has been volunteering with Project DREAM since last year. She got involved because she has always had a passion for helping youth. “I know that I kind of struggled with figuring out what I wanted to do because I didn’t really know what was out there or how I could go about doing what I wanted.”
Wozniak is a manufacturing engineer at ZeroRMP in Cullman. Through the program, she mentors students who want to go into the engineering field. Wozniak said she can answer questions about college coursework and workload, what they will be learning and how to get internships.
Wozniak, a 2016 Decatur High graduate, said she volunteers to leave Decatur a better place for the younger generation.
“I would like to know that after I leave somewhere that I left it better than I found it and that same thing goes for my community. I want them to be better off because I was a part of it.”
Perabey, who graduated from Decatur High in 2016, said Project DREAM was founded because she realized she had lacked vital information and skills for adulthood when she was in high school. For more information about the organization, call 256-584-2099, e-mail decaturdreamprogram@gmail.com or find projectdream20 on Facebook or Instagram.
