Proms return to Decatur schools on Saturday night, a year after they were canceled due to the pandemic.
“We wanted to make sure they had a proper prom to the best of our ability,” said Decatur High Principal Leslie Russell. She said having the high school milestone this year is especially important for seniors who missed out on the event last year.
“It’s a bit of normalcy for these students who have been through so much,” said Demond Garth, principal at Austin High. “It was important for us to do something for these kids.”
While the proms will take place, the schools are taking precautions to avoid transmission of the coronavirus.
“We’re doing everything outdoors,” Russell said. A lead-out will be outdoors at the Old State Bank before Decatur High’s prom, which starts at 7:30 p.m. and is being held at the school’s courtyard. Parents won't be allowed at the prom, and administrators and faculty will be chaperones for the event, according to Russell.
Austin High’s prom, “Midnight in the Garden,” will be outside at the school’s courtyard, beginning at 8:30 p.m. A lead-out will be in the school’s auditorium, but “with limited seating so we can ensure social distancing,” Garth said.
At Decatur High, there won’t be finger foods served at the event this year, Russell said, and instead, a new feature that has students excited is a food truck.
