An urgent care clinic with a pharmacy should be able to locate across the street from Austin Middle School on Danville Road Southwest on property currently zoned agricultural, the Decatur Planning Commission recommended this week.
City Planner Karen Smith said the city is using this office commercial zoning district in areas near the school because it's “more restrictive” than other business zoning districts.
“We’ve been trying to hold B-6 to a higher standard,” Smith said. “We want to be very restrictive, but it does allow for medical clinics.”
The Decatur Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend rezoning the 1-acre tract at 2716 Danville Road S.W. from agriculture to a B-6, office commercial, zoning district. The City Council has final approval on any rezoning.
Jennifer McGee, a pharmacist, said she is working on plans for the clinic, which could be similar to the Quickcare Pharmacy and UrgentCare Clinic she now works at in Madison. She previously worked at Payless Pharmacy in Southwest Decatur.
“We have some tentative plans, so we have a lot to do in the next couple of weeks for the city,” McGee said.
McGee said she hasn’t begun hiring, but she expects the clinic portion will be operated by a nurse practitioner and a nurse, a common business model for urgent care clinics.
An urgent care center is a walk-in clinic focused on the delivery of medical care for minor illnesses and injuries, distinct from a traditional hospital-based or freestanding emergency department.
McGee said they “have an idea” of what they want the building and site plan to look like but they haven’t gotten that far along.
“It’s only on 1 acre, so it won’t be very big,” McGee said.
The Planning Commission recommended the clinic not be allowed to have a drive-thru window. The site plan should also move the entrance and exit to the west away from the Modaus Road intersection and be placed so as to make “some provision for bike and pedestrian uses.”
