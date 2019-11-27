A proposal for the city of Decatur to give the vacant Third Street fire station to the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama is back before the City Council, which still has sharp disagreements over the plan.
Under the proposed ordinance, with the first of two required readings scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m., the City Council will vote on declaring the building as surplus property and give it to the local Boys and Girls Clubs.
Council President Paige Bibbee said this week she planned to push for demolition of the old fire station until Boys and Girls Club officials approached the city.
“The Boys and Girls of America agreed to do the renovations,” Bibbee said. “They’re saving us the $10,000 that it would cost to demolish the building and they’re giving it to our teens, too.”
Councilman Billy Jackson has fought for a decade to get the fire station demolished. The city closed the station in 2008 and built a new Station 4 next door on Fifth Avenue Southwest.
At the time, black mold and asbestos were given as the reasons a new $1.5 million fire station was needed. It was one of three the city abandoned in 2007. Because of health concerns, firefighters assigned to the station were forced to live in onsite mobile homes.
Jackson continues to say the old fire station, which was briefly used for storage but is now empty, is an eyesore for the community that needs to be torn down even though Boys and Girls Clubs officials want it.
“This whole project hasn’t been thought through,” Jackson said.
Jackson said Bibbee’s plan ignores the recent preliminary report that toxins on the Brookhaven/Aquadome property could soon leave the city short on properties for Parks and Recreation and Decatur Youth Services.
“In order for a property to become surplus, there has to be no foreseeable use for it,” Jackson said. “And with the potential problems at Carrie Matthews, Brookhaven and the Aquadome, we’re not in that situation.”
Jackson said the city may have to use the fire station as an emergency location for DYS employee offices if the city has to close all three of the other buildings.
Mayor Tab Bowling said in April he also opposes giving the fire station to the Boys and Girls Club because he believes the teen center would be a “duplication of services” with what is already offered by the city-run Decatur Youth Services.
However, Bowling said Monday, “Based on what I’ve heard from residents, I’m not going to get in the way of it. I still don’t think it’s the wisest use of money now.”
Patrick Wynn, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama, said Tuesday he turned in the paperwork three months ago. He plans to turn the old fire station, adjacent to the Third Street Boys and Girls Club, into a teen center.
The National Boys and Girls Clubs organization agreed to pay for any needed improvements, which are extensive according to a plan submitted to the city. Wynn said he’s not sure how much the renovations will cost.
“We’re just waiting on the city,” Wynn said. “We haven’t been able to do a close inspection to see what renovations will need to be done.”
An April inspection found lead-based paint but no asbestos. Wynn said at the time the national organization is used to remediating issues involved with renovation of old buildings.
Jackson said the plan from Boys and Girls Clubs doesn’t say anything about getting rid of black mold.
“It says they will put in a new HVAC, but it doesn’t say anything about the ductwork,” Jackson said.
