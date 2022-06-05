Trains rumbling past Decatur's Historic Depot and Railroad Museum could soon be viewed online around the world, helping market the attraction and city to potential visitors.
The City Council will consider a proposal at Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting for Virtual Railfan to install cameras around the depot at 701 Railroad Street N.W.
Decatur Morgan County Tourism would pay for the initial equipment purchase at an estimated cost of $4,000. Railfan would then install the equipment.
David Breland, director of historic resources and events for Decatur, said the only cost to the city would involve providing the basic internet connection.
“We will have to run one more line,” Breland said.
Virtual Railfan, of Athens, Tennessee, has cameras that can be viewed online at more than 50 locations around the United States and one in British Columbia, Canada. If approved, Decatur would be the first city in Alabama with a feed.
The feeds are live, but they are also recorded and available for up to 10 days, the website virtualrailfan.com says.
Breland, who manages the 117-year-old depot, its museum and the Old State Bank, said the live feeds are viewed throughout the world.
“This is enormous for us because the website gets millions of views every month from people who really love watching trains,” Breland said.
Tourism Director Danielle Gibson said her board approved spending the money out of the bureau’s budget.
“They have a huge presence on YouTube and online so this is a great marketing opportunity for the city,” Gibson said.
Breland said he believes Virtual Railfan’s feeds will also create interest that will lead to train enthusiasts wanting to come to Decatur to see them live. A popular spot at the depot is a platform that puts people within 12 feet of the CSX main line.
He said the online viewers will be able to watch the trains go by the depot and in the railyard just to the west of the museum.
What train enthusiasts will see, either virtually or live, will be “one of busiest railroads east of the Mississippi because we have CSX and Norfolk-Southern in close proximity. We have 40 to 50 trains a day at an average length of a couple miles long,” Breland said.
Renovated during a project completed in 2017, the depot features a 2,000-square-foot museum that commemorates the city’s 180-year history with the railroad industry. The Tuscumbia, Courtland and Decatur railroad was the first west of the Allegheny Mountains.
A Police Department annex uses 4,000 square feet of the depot building.
