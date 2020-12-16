City leaders want food trucks, so the Decatur Planning Commission will hold a public hearing next week on zoning ordinance changes designed to attract them by expanding the places they can operate.
The 3:15 p.m. meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed live on YouTube. The commission will accept comments by email at planning@decatur-al.gov.
Newly elected Councilmen Carlton McMasters and Kyle Pike last month asked the Planning Commission to discuss changes to the city ordinance that would make it easier for food trucks to operate in Decatur.
The text of the proposed changes to the ordinance can be found in the Classifieds section of Tuesday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
McMasters said former Councilwoman Kristi Hill did a lot of work on possible ordinance changes in 2018, but the previous City Council never voted on them.
“Food trucks are something else we can offer our citizens,” McMasters said. “The changes are a good starting point. We can rein it in later if necessary.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said last month that, with the coronavirus pandemic impacting restaurants, now is not the time to consider bringing in competition.
However, McMasters said he talked to several downtown restaurant owners and all said they’re OK with making it easier for food trucks. Simp McGhee’s owner Christy Wheat last month told The Daily she was fine with new rules that help food trucks, provided they did not park next to her restaurant in the evening, because they would attract more people downtown.
“I don’t expect us to be overrun with food trucks,” McMasters said “CVS locates near Walgreens all of the time because sometimes a little competition is a good thing.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he hasn’t seen the proposed changes, but “there seems to be a lot of support for making it easier for food trucks to operate. My only concerns are the rules be something simple and they allow Decatur to compete with surrounding communities.”
The proposed ordinance features two major changes:
• Food trucks would be allowed on private or semi-private property as well as some city streets, depending on the area.
• The city would establish areas in downtown where food trucks can park and serve, even without a special event license. Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said the proposed ordinance would still allow trucks to operate at public parks like Delano, Wilson Morgan and Jack Allen Recreational Complex.
Lawrence said the problem now is food trucks can’t set up on private property or even in public places not controlled by Parks and Recreation, such as at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market.
For example, Cross-eyed Owl Brewing has a location on its patio designed for a food truck to park. However, Lawrence said the microbrewery would be violating the city ordinance if it allowed a food truck on its property.
Lawrence said food truck owners will still have to buy business licenses, get Health Department approval and submit to its inspections for food ratings under the proposed ordinance. They would also need approval of their planned locations from the city’s Planning, Building, Police and Fire departments. Parks And Recreation approval is required for city parks.
“They can schedule a location they plan to park with the Planning Department up to a year in advance,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said many of the rules food trucks must deal with come from the Health Department and Decatur Utilities.
“Brick and mortar restaurants have to deal with these same rules,” Lawrence said. “It’s all about safety.”
The proposed ordinance retains the requirement that a food truck can only set up four days a week in one place, but Lawrence said the Health Department requires them to go to a commissary daily. This is a home base where they park and clean their vehicles, unload and store food and supplies, keep food refrigerated, and empty gray water.
“Just dumping gray water isn’t allowed (by DU) for food trucks or restaurants,” Lawrence said. “It has to be disposed of properly.”
Lawrence said a food truck that gets Health Department approval in another county can come to Decatur with a letter that shows proof of that approval.
Lawrence said the city will design a City Council-approved map that shows the designated places where food trucks can park. The council can add or eliminate locations if necessary, he added.
