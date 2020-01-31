Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake presented a proposed organizational chart Thursday morning to the Personnel Board that would create a seven-member leadership team.
Lake said he wants to change his organizational chart so it fills gaps and is more efficient.
Eliminating the assistant director would be a major change because previous director Jeff Dunlap created the position so the person serving in it would become the heir-apparent when he retired. Lake served in this position before his promotion to director in February.
Under Lake's proposal, the leadership team would include an executive assistant, who would take over the assistant director’s duties of running the department’s office.
The remainder of the team would include a recreation manager overseeing the recreation centers, a historic restoration and events coordinator, two park superintendents, the Point Mallard Park manager, and a marketing supervisor.
These seven leaders “would train in what I do to give the council a bigger candidate pool” should he leave the Parks and Recreation director position, Lake said.
Lake said having seven candidates would allow the council to avoid the situation of having an assistant director hired as an heir apparent who they would prefer not to promote.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin and Lake said the changes would result in a $10,000 savings.
Lake said the city needs a marketing/group sales person who can promote the Parks and Recreation Department, its centers and parks.
“At the public meeting on the (Point Mallard) Ice Complex, we got beat to death because they said we didn’t market it enough even though we spent 35% of our marketing budget on promoting the ice complex,” Lake said.
Lake told the board each of the positions in the new chart “will be named according to what they do” so there won’t be any gaps in the department’s responsibilities.
As examples, Lake said the Delano Park pergola, improvements at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center and right-of-way mowing fall under the department’s responsibility.
“We need someone who will keep up with the projects,” Lake said. “I think they look better now, but we didn’t have anyone keeping up with the contracts for the contractors who do our right-of-way and alley mowing.”
The Personnel Board accepted his proposal but did not take action on it. It will likely vote on whether to approve the recommendation at its February meeting. The City Council has final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.