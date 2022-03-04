Bibb-Garrett Road could get an upgrade to complement the Alabama 20 overpass where construction is well underway, but there are no plans to tackle Airport Road in that same area despite its heavy use and rough condition.
The Decatur City Council is considering a $135,282 proposal from CDG Engineering Associates to develop a report on potential Bibb-Garrett Road improvements within the city.
The proposed work includes a field survey, road plans and geotechnical investigation of the 1.2-mile, L-shaped road that runs from Alabama 20 to Mooresville Road. Bibb-Garrett is in Decatur west of Interstate 65 and in Huntsville east of the interstate.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt told the council earlier this week the plan is to widen the road to three lanes unless there’s an area where only two lanes fit into the right of way. The project would include curb and gutter.
Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said the engineering fee would come out of the city’s unassigned fund balance. This engineering report would provide an estimate of how much the overall project might cost. City officials recently talked about using a portion of the city’s $10.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for a Bibb-Garrett Road project.
The south end of Bibb-Garrett is closed at the intersection of Alabama 20 and will become part of the transition off or onto the overpass. The $18 million overpass, which is funded by a combination of a $14.2 million federal BUILD grant and city funds, is scheduled to be finished this summer.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the city needs to move forward on the Bibb-Garrett project.
“Improving Bibb-Garrett needs to happen so it will be ready by the time the overpass is finished so that it helps with the transition,” Bowling said.
Bowling said the north end of Bibb-Garrett, which runs east-west, would then give drivers easy access to Mooresville Road and Exit 2 of Interstate 565.
Council President Jacob Ladner said Bibb-Garrett needs to be upgraded from a county road “to a real road with curb and gutter” to support the economic growth that they’re expecting to go along with the overpass.
However, the upgrade would not be supported by unimproved portions of Airport Road, which intersects with Bibb-Garrett from the west and runs 2 miles to U.S. 31.
Except for its western end at U.S. 31, Airport Road is a gravel road. It is heavily traveled by twin-axle trucks serving companies like Rogers Group, Vulcan Materials and Alliance Sand, said Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black.
“Strictly, heavy equipment uses this road (which ends on the south side of Calhoun Community College),” Black said. “There will be probably 75 to 100 dump trucks in a day, and you won’t see five cars in a day.”
Black said this is a main route for these heavy trucks because the federal government won’t let them on Interstate 65, and some of the county roads include bridges that can’t support their weight.
Decatur turned over care of Airport Road to the Limestone County Commission in 2016. Black said it regularly takes 125 loads of gravel to bring the road up to specifications.
“We have to grade it once a week,” Black said. “If it rains, we have portions that wash out. The base is going away, especially along those red-clay fields.”
Black said the county doesn’t have the funding to upgrade the road to the point where it could withstand these heavy loads.
“I don’t foresee that it can be just paved,” Black said.
Ladner and Bowling said they would like for the city to take over Airport Road again and improve it to the level that is necessary for these heavy trucks.
“We need to be proactive about Airport Road and take it back over because it’s a huge connector for us,” Ladner said.
Bowling said he would like to widen and resurface Airport Road but “the property owners (along the road) would first need to be convinced to annex into the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.