Decatur’s proposed general fund budget for fiscal 2024 will go before the City Council on Monday and does not include funding for Hands Across Decatur in its $4.1 million allocated for appropriations.
“The council has to address the homeless issue. It’s not going away,” said Sue Terrell, founder and executive director of Hands Across Decatur (HAD). “They can deny us money for a thousand years, it doesn’t make the homeless people go away.”
Hands Across Decatur is the only day center for homeless people in the city and offers material and financial assistance to struggling residents. It also operates as a warming and cooling center during extreme temperatures.
On Friday, Councilman Carlton McMasters said he was satisfied with the current appropriations proposal.
“If we change the number of organizations funded or the amount we allocate, it’s plausible we have to make choices that impact the services we provide to the city as a whole,” he said.
Terrell requested $41,000 from the city. She said the money would be used in part to fund GED and computer training through HAD. The funds would also help HAD offer emergency lodging during inclement weather.
She pointed out that her request is only 10% of the roughly $410,000 in funding the city recently approved for the construction of modular bathroom buildings for the covered pickeball and tennis facilities.
Terrell has tried to secure city funding for HAD for three years in a row. She said she was notified six months ago that her previous attempts were missing required information in order to be eligible for funding. This year, she said the city has all the information it needs.
“Our city doesn’t really care about poverty-stricken people,” she said. “In Decatur, we have about 185 to 285 unhoused people.”
The numbers of local homeless people are growing, according to Terrell. Each year, she participates in a point-in-time study on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development where she goes out to homeless camps in the community to count heads.
“This year was up probably up 25% from last year,” she said.
McMasters said he’s not convinced there is a rising crisis among Decatur’s homeless population.
“I don’t believe those reports are accurate,” he said. “I’m not going to comment on why I don’t believe those reports are accurate.”
Terrell said Mayor Tab Bowling also denies that the homeless population is increasing. Bowling could not be reached for comment Friday.
“That’s because he’s keeping his blinders on,” Terrell said. “It’s much easier to do that than it is to admit there’s a problem. The mayor and the City Council members need to get their blinders off.”
Most of the homeless people in Decatur were born and raised here, according to Terrell, and many of them have jobs.
“They’re still on the street because they don’t have enough money to get a place, or they’ve been evicted,” she said. “People can’t afford their rent. Rent is going up; incomes are not going up.”
Without city funding, Terrell said it will be difficult for HAD to continue operating. She said there is simply a lack of willpower among city officials to address the homeless crisis.
According to McMasters, it’s not so cut and dry.
“If we increase the amount of organizations or appropriation amount, which street doesn’t get paved next year? Which garbage or loader truck extends beyond its life cycle and is temporarily out of service? We allocate almost 5% of our budget to appropriations,” he said. “Where do you draw the line?
“There are so many nonprofits and organizations who are worthy, but we just simply cannot fund them all. We cannot fund them all.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper declined to comment on Hands Across Decatur specifically but said on Friday that he was happy with the current appropriation proposal.
Terrell said she represents those without a voice, an invisible community that the city would rather not acknowledge. She plans to keep fighting.
“They are constituents just like you and I are. They should be represented fairly. Everyone in our community should be represented fairly, and they are not being represented that way at all. They are being swept under the rug in the hopes they’ll disappear. They won’t disappear, and I’m not going away either.”
According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2022 annual homelessness assessment report, the homeless population in Alabama grew 12% since 2020, with 7.4 out of 100,000 people experiencing homelessness.
