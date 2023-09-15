The city’s general fund continues to balloon with Decatur Chief Finance Officer Kyle Demeester anticipating a $91.1 million general fund in his proposed fiscal 2024 budget.
This would be roughly $23.4 million in growth since fiscal 2020, Demeester told the City Council this week while presenting the proposed budget.
Demeester made a 33-minute presentation on the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 at the council work session. He said his department continues to use a conservative approach in its spending. None of the money in the unassigned fund balance supports any expenditure in the budget, he said.
“The budget is a majority of personnel/operational costs, except for a few capital items that we’ve invested in year after year,” Demeester said.
He said this method allows the council to focus on one capital project at a time during the year when it votes on whether to use unassigned funds to pay for each project.
Councilman Kyle Pike said the way Finance and other city leaders created the budget “was a different approach that caught me off guard,” especially with capital projects moving to the list to be funded with the unassigned reserve account.
“Now our department heads can have that conversation with the council on what are their priorities and what is the need of a capital expenditure,” Pike said.
While he’s OK with the new budget, Council President Jacob Ladner pointed out that the budget was about $55 million in 2016 and he called this growth “a concerning trajectory” that requires the city to make sure revenues continue to keep pace with operational costs.
“The department heads I’ve talked to seem happy with the budget,” Ladner said. “We’ve tried to take care of fleet replacement and, obviously, fleet replacement is in there.”
--
'Very bland'
Councilman Carlton McMasters called the proposed budget “very meat and potatoes, very bland. Pretty much the only thing that’s frilly in there is changing on the fleet."
As the administration begins its third budget season, Demeester said the new budget will be the closest to what he calls a “basic budget. It may seem lackluster or not exciting but, to be honest, when it comes to this process, the first step should be basic.”
Demeester said the city’s sales and use tax, which makes up 48% of the budget, continues to grow despite economic downturns elsewhere in the nation. However, he budgets for $43.7 million in sales and use tax for the new fiscal year, which would be $800,000 less than collected in fiscal 2023.
“We’re doing that to ensure all of our costs are supported,” he said.
He also reduced the anticipated business license revenue by almost $400,000 to $6.6 million for fiscal 2024. The Simplified Sellers Use Tax, a tax on online sales by out-of-state companies collected by the state and distributed to local governments based on population, would stay at $3 million in the new year, he said.
The new budget does include technology upgrades, a 3% cost-of-living raise, market adjustments for Decatur Fire & Rescue personnel and a new Fire Department boat, he said.
The budget also features $2.3 million in garbage and loader trucks for the Solid Waste Department and $500,000 in new fleet vehicles for various departments.
Demeester predicts lodging tax revenues will increase from $2.1 million to $2.7 million. The city recently raised this tax from 7% to 10%. While Decatur-Morgan County Tourism receives 64.3% of the initial revenue, the city will keep the new 3 percentage point increase plus the lodging tax revenue created at the new Fairfield Inn by Marriott when it opens early in the fiscal year.
The CFO said the percentage of the general fund budget spent on personnel in fiscal 2024 would be 57%, up from 55% in fiscal 2023. It was 61% of the budget in fiscal 2022.
More than half of the projected personnel costs are in three departments. At 20.6%, the Police Department has the largest portion of the personnel costs while Parks and Recreation is 15.6%, including Point Mallard Park, and the Fire Department is 15.3%.
Demeester said fiscal 2024 could be called “the year of completion” with the city scheduled to finish or start projects like the downtown parking deck, the Sixth Avenue streetscape, a parking deck, a pickleball facility and expansion of the Jimmy Johns Tennis Center.
“Over the past two years we’ve been blessed with funds to do several capital projects,” Demeester said. “FY ’24 feels like a year when we will finish a lot of projects.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he thinks it’s a good proposed budget even though there are a couple of things he doesn’t like. He would not comment on those issues, other than to say he doesn’t support some of the $4.1 million allocated to nonprofits.
“Some of the appropriations we give out are a ridiculous dollar amount,” Pepper said. “And I’m very saddened the (Morgan County Commission) will not step in and do their fair share. I’m a little agitated the county won’t step in and do their part as much as we do ours.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said he will probably vote against the budget because the City Council hasn’t spent enough time reviewing it. A seven-term councilman, Jackson said previous councils spent hours in budget reviews.
“We only spent 33 minutes,” Jackson said.
The other council members said they had all reviewed the budget and submitted any questions to Demeester. Even though that was done in private, they said they feel they have a good understanding of the budget.
The first reading of the new budget ordinance is scheduled for the council’s 10 a.m. Monday meeting.
Ladner said the council will now have to give unanimous consent to vote Monday or hold a called meeting to get the general fund budget passed before the fiscal year begins Oct. 1. He said a called meeting is already scheduled for Sept. 25 on a different issue, so a final budget vote could be added to this agenda.
