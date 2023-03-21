Described as a project that will transform Decatur's riverfront, talks are ongoing about a proposed 75,000- to 95,000-square-foot development on the Tennessee River just west of Ingalls Harbor.
Guntersville developer Patrick Lawler confirmed Monday that he has been in discussion with city officials about a mixed-use development on about 7 acres owned mostly by the city. A small piece of the land is owned by Decatur Utilities.
“We’re real close to a verbal agreement (with Decatur city officials),” Lawler said. “We hope we’ll have an agreement by April so we can start the approval process with TVA as soon as possible.”
Lawler said getting Tennessee Valley Authority approval could take up to 12 months because a portion of the development, including boat slips, would stretch over the river.
The City Council held an executive session at the end of Monday’s meeting on an economic development project, apparently the Lawler development. The DU board is also expected to meet in executive session at its Wednesday meeting to discuss the project.
Lawler told The Decatur Daily that he is working on a development that will feature “40 condominium units with boat slips, a multitude of restaurants, retail and nightlife.”
He said his tenants will include Big Mike’s Steakhouse, Levi’s on the Lake and Wake Eatery. He said he has an ownership interest in all three. He said he also has verbal commitments from a number of other business owners.
Lawler is the owner and developer of the $30 million City Harbor, a multi-use project in Guntersville. The development includes a $15 million Hilton-branded hotel with about 90 rooms.
He described the Decatur project as a “high-end development that will be bigger” than Guntersville’s City Harbor project. Chambless King Architecture is handling both projects.
In addition to the three retailers Lawler mentioned as definite for Decatur, Guntersville's City Harbor also includes Home Re.Decor, Another Broken Egg Cafe, The Brewers Cooperative, The Cigar Room and La Esquina Cocina.
Lawler said he has a meeting scheduled this week with Chambless King to begin looking at preliminary plans and to prepare an artist’s rendering of the proposed Decatur development.
Lawler spent the last 30 years doing developments in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas. He said he was surprised when he returned to his hometown of Guntersville and found that the river “was so underutilized.”
City officials in Decatur said they couldn't discuss details of the economic development or any incentives being offered to Lawler.
Councilman Kyle Pike called the plan “amazing,” and said he thinks it would be one of the city’s largest economic development projects in recent years. He said he has received a lot of positive feedback on the project because it will create entertainment along the river.
“I think it’s huge for the city,” Pike said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said the riverfront project “will be something citizens have wanted for a long, long time. This will be a phenomenal development for the city, and it could be great for north Alabama.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he believes the project “is going to be the biggest thing to happen to the city of Decatur when it comes to economic development in many, many years. The city of Decatur not only needs this, but this is going to bring so many people from other cities who want to sit and enjoy a property along the river.”
Pepper called it “amazing” that Lawler “wants to put so much money into us.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said he’s excited about the opportunity to look at the proposed deal with Lawler.
“I think it has potential, but of course, I want to see all of the details laid out about what our commitments are,” Jackson said.
Jackson said one of the issues he is concerned about is the Lawler project’s impact on parking for fishermen who use Ingalls for tournaments and noncompetitive fishing.
“We need to look at this at every angle we possibly can,” Jackson said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he hopes to have a contract ready to present at the April 10 work session so the City Council can vote on it at the April 17 meeting.
“One of the things I’ve said for years, and our citizens have said for years, is we would like to be able to utilize the riverfront more,” Ladner said. “This would be a good step toward that goal, but I would caution we still have a good way to go. I think it’s important for everybody to understand this is still a negotiation.”
Ladner said the key is having an experienced developer on the project.
“We get a lot of people who come through City Hall who have grand ideas and they’ve never done it and they don’t have the financial capacity to do it,” Ladner said. “Having a guy like Patrick with the experience and the financial capacity is exciting. He checks all of the boxes.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said he, City Director of Development Dane Shaw, City Attorney Herman Marks and Ladner have been working with Lawler since last year when Ray Glaze put them in contact with the Guntersville developer.
“Patrick has been a joy to work with and, from everything we’ve been told by people who have dealt with him, he’s exceeded expectations,” Bowling said Monday.
While Pike said some residents mentioned the possible development to him in recent weeks, the project went fully public with a Facebook post at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday by Bowling.
“Most of my stops today were met with residents greeting me optimistically regarding the potential of a development that is even bigger than the prosperous and very cool City Harbor development in Guntersville,” Bowling wrote in the social media post.
Bowling wrote that Lawler and his team “put countless hours into visiting Decatur, including an evening at our home with the Rotary Club of Decatur where they met many local business leaders.” The mayor said Monday that the Rotary event occurred in June.
Bowling said Monday that his social media post was prompted by an area media story about Guntersville's City Harbor in which Lawler said he was in discussions on a project in Decatur.
“Rather that half-truths and rumors, I made the post based on what he said in the article,” Bowling said.
Jackson said it’s disappointing that a councilman would find out about such a project from social media.
“It should be even more disappointing for our citizens that people who they duly elected to represent them and make cognitive decisions for them should learn about this by a mayor’s post on Facebook,” Jackson said.
Bowling said he hadn't felt that he had something solid enough to give to the council until now.
“Now the time is drawing closer for them to make decisions — and loose lips sink ships,” Bowling said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.