Jeans (except on Fridays) and T-shirts could soon be banned while some visible tattoos and body piercings would be considered unacceptable under a proposed dress code for most Decatur city employees.
The Personnel Board earlier this week voted to recommend a new five-page “Dress Code and Personal Appearance” policy for consideration by the City Council.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin presented the proposed policy that would replace a dress code written in 2001.
Sandlin and her department are working on updating the city’s employee policy manual, and a new dress code was a request from some of her fellow department heads.
“We had an ask from a couple of department directors of outward-facing departments that deal with a lot of citizens and customers,” Sandlin said. “Some of these directors are having some issues with employees wearing blue jeans, leggings and jeggings.
“They want us to take some actions internally and make it more formalized with what they’re trying to accomplish.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said Wednesday he wasn’t aware that Sandlin planned to propose a new dress code and personal appearance policy, but he supports updating the old policy.
“I have had complaints (about city employees) over the years from some customers,” Bowling said.
The proposed policy says it “is intended to define appropriate ‘business attire’ during normal business operations.”
The policy also says employees “are required to dress appropriately for the jobs they are performing. All city employees should be conscious of their personal appearance and hygiene while on duty. …
“Radical departures from conventional attire or personal grooming and hygiene standards are not permitted.”
The point of the proposed policy “is to create a conservative, professional business image for the citizens we serve,” Sandlin said.
Sandlin said it’s up to directors, department managers and front-line supervisors to enforce the code. They decide whether an employee in their department is dressing appropriately, and some departments like Parks and Recreation, Police, Fire and Environmental Services could have additional requirements specific to the job and possibly safety requirements, she said.
Bowling said Public Safety employees wear uniforms while some Parks and Recreation employees like those at Point Mallard wear uniforms or shirts with park or city logos.
Personnel Board member Suzie Wiley said giving the department leaders discretion on whether to enforce the policy could cause problems.
“One director might say, 'That’s not professional,’” Wiley said. "And then you have another director might say, ‘That’s perfect.’ How do you balance that? My supervisor doesn’t like the clothes I’m wearing but another supervisor lets his people wear the (same) clothes.”
The mayor, or assigned designee, would approve exceptions that include reasonable accommodations or temporary duty assignments, the proposed policy says.
“We’re in an age of specifics,” Sandlin said. “We just need to educate what the requirements are.”
Wiley also asked what the penalty would be if someone breaks the rules.
“Part of it is coaching and counseling with a review to make sure they understand the rules, and then we go through the progressive (reprimand) process,” Sandlin said.
The policy says the employee could be asked “to go home and change their attire immediately as appropriate.”
Personnel Board member Darius Crayton agreed with Sandlin that the 2001 policy is outdated. He suggested the city do “some kind of wholistic training.”
“Some people think what they’re wearing is OK when it’s not appropriate,” Crayton said. “I’ll see someone at Walmart and I can’t believe what they’re wearing. I’ll think, ‘How in the world would they go out of the house and looking like that?’ They think it’s OK, even to come to work in.”
Sandlin said there was a recommendation that the policy require that “men tuck their shirts in, but then we had a meeting and that was taken out.”
The proposed policy requires hair to “be clean, combed and neatly trimmed or arranged. Unkempt hair is not permitted. Sideburns, mustaches and beards should be neatly trimmed.”
It also says hair styles “must be professional and not a distraction.”
The proposed policy says jewelry would be allowed in moderation. If jewelry is a safety issue, how much is worn could be limited or prohibited. Jewelry can't be visible in the tongue, mouth, cheek or eyebrows. Earlobe expanders aren’t allowed.
According to a 2021 Pew Research Center survey, 36% of Americans ages 18 to 25 have at least one tattoo while 40% of Generation X members (born 1965 through 1980) have tattoos.
Sandlin said tattoos are allowed. They would have to be covered “only if they’re offensive, profane or racially divisive,” she said.
The proposed policy gives examples of appropriate and inappropriate attire. Dress coats and shirts, polo/golf shirts, blouses, sweaters, trousers, skirts and dresses are examples in the policy of appropriate clothing. Allowed footwear examples include dress shoes or sandals, slingbacks, boots, flats, loafers and pumps.
Examples of inappropriate clothing include clothing with offensive messaging, clothing that reveals undergarments or too much skin, cut-offs or shorts, gym and beach wear, sweatpants, T-shirts, pajama pants, miniskirts and jeans. The exception is that jeans may be worn on Fridays, but they can’t be ripped or torn.
“Some of this is just common sense,” Wiley said.
The proposal now goes to the City Council for consideration, although President Jacob Ladner questioned the need to involve the council in this issue.
“It seems like something the directors and the mayor could implement,” Ladner said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.