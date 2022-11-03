Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin on Wednesday said she has withdrawn her proposal for a city-employee dress code after it got a negative reaction from Decatur City Council members, leaving a less specific 21-year-old policy in effect.
Sandlin presented the proposal in an attempt to update a policy originally instituted in 2001. The Personnel Board voted unanimously to recommend the new policy, but city councilmen wondered why they were even asked to consider the policy revision.
The proposed policy says it “is intended to define appropriate ‘business attire’ during normal business operations.”
Jeans (except on Fridays) and T-shirts would have been banned while some visible tattoos and body piercings would have been considered unacceptable under the proposed dress code for most Decatur city employees.
The old, one-page dress code policy compares to Sandlin's five-page proposal. The existing policy leaves the specifics up to individual department directors, subject to Personnel Board approval. Sandlin said the records are unclear whether the City Council approved the policy that became effective June 1, 2001.
The existing policy says city employees "are expected to present a neat, clean and professional appearance to the public."
The minimum standards in the 2001 policy say "uniforms will be worn as designed for wear with all buttons/zippers closed, except for the top button at the collar of uniform shirts that are not worn with a necktie.
"Non-uniform attire will be conservative and appropriate for the duties assigned to the employee. Shorts, mini-skirts, see-through clothing, etc. normally are not considered conservative."
The three councilmen who attended Monday's work session, President Jacob Ladner, Billy Jackson and Carlton McMasters, agreed appropriate dress for the work environment should be an issue for the mayor and department heads, not the council. Councilmen Hunter Pepper and Kyle Pike were absent.
McMasters said he understands “they want employees to look professional, but I primarily want them to execute their job duties effectively.”
Jackson said each department head and manager should decide what the appropriate dress code is for his or her department.
“In my mind, I don’t understand why we’re considering something that should be departmental,” Jackson said.
Ladner said the operations of the city are run by the mayor so the dress code shouldn’t rise to being a City Council issue.
“It’s very important that city employees dress professionally, but this should be an issue for the mayor and department heads, not the council,” Ladner said.
Ladner said a blanket dress code policy “that’s fairly detailed isn’t right for all departments.”
Sandlin on Monday said some of the department heads needed assistance in establishing base guidelines for how employees should dress at work. She said department heads would have had the ability to interpret what they think is appropriate under the since-withdrawn policy.
"If they try enforce a dress code, this gives them the backup to do it,” Sandlin said. “We don’t want department heads to enforce the dress code willy-nilly without having some guidelines.”
Sandlin said Police, Fire and the other departments could have added more dress code requirements.
“We don’t want our building code inspectors going onto a work site in new dress clothes,” Sandlin said.
She said she didn’t get any negative feedback from the department heads about the proposal. None of the directors spoke up Monday in support of Sandlin's proposal.
“This just comes from workforce policy and HR,” Sandlin said.
McMasters said a one-size-fits-all dress code doesn’t work. Each department should handle its dress code requirements “as they see fit.”
The proposed dress code said employees couldn't wear jeans except on Fridays, and McMasters said he would push back on this ban.
“I understand the need for a policy but there’s some nice blue jeans out there now,” McMasters said.
Sandlin said they’ve always presented policy recommendations to the City Council for its consideration.
