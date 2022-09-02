Decatur will start fiscal 2023 with just over $1.2 million budgeted for paving if the City Council approves the proposed budget later this month, but Council President Jacob Ladner said the council would double this amount of resurfacing later in the fiscal year if revenues are solid.
“This last two years we’ve paved a pretty significant number of streets," Ladner said. “I expect we will do that again if the funds are available at mid-year," when the council does a budget review.
Fiscal 2023 begins Oct. 1. The mid-year budget review and adjustments are usually done in April or May.
Ladner said he depends on City Engineer Carl Prewitt and his Engineering Department for recommendations on which streets to pave.
Prewitt recommended resurfacing 22 streets in the coming fiscal year to Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester.
“My original plan is to do just over $1.2 million,” Prewitt said this week. “And then, depending on what the City Council wants, I can add more or back off.”
The roads, or segments of roads, in the city budget are those rated the worst in the FlowGIS rating system, a computer program developed in 2018 by Magnolia River Services for the city.
The funding is coming from gas tax revenues or out of a capital projects account in the general fund.
There were several years right before and after the 2008 recession when the city struggled to do about $400,000 in paving, so it fell behind and residents' complaints about the conditions of the city roads increased.
The council has budgeted at least $1.2 million annually since 2019. The city planned for $1.4 million in fiscal 2020 but then ran short on money because of the coronavirus pandemic and had to delay four projects until fiscal 2021.
The city did $2.56 million in paving in fiscal 2022 with the contractor completing the work by spring. The work was split into two parts of the budget year with the second half of the funding approved after the bulk of the business license revenue was collected at the end of January.
The roads recommended for paving in the proposed fiscal 2023 budget:
• Spragins Street and Eighth Avenue Southwest, from Sixth Avenue to Hartung Street.
• Seventh Avenue Southwest, from Hartung to Spragins streets.
• Betty Street Southwest, from Fifth to Spring avenues.
• Robinhood Way Southwest, from Robinhood Court to the cul-de-sac on Little John Street.
• Nottingham Drive Southwest, from Little John Street to Sherwood Oaks Drive.
• Brookmeade Road Southeast, from Country Club Road to Meadowbrook Road.
• Danville Road Southwest, from San Souci Cave Road to city limits.
• Sixth Avenue Southwest, from Eighth Street to Fifth Avenue.
• Edgewood Street Southwest, from Spring Avenue to Ewell Street.
• Eighth Avenue Southwest/Martha Street, from Betty Street to Ewell Street.
• Carolyn Street Southwest, from Fifth to Seventh avenues.
• Country Club Road Southeast, from Stratford Road to Alabama 67.
• Ewell Street Southwest, from Fifth Avenue to Carridale Street.
• Stratford Road Southeast, from Pennylane to end of street.
• Circle Drive Southeast.
• Stone Court Southeast.
• Sylvia Drive Southeast, from Mountainview Drive to Hunterwood Drive.
• Horseshoe Bend Southeast plus the cul-de-sac.
• Crown Circle Southeast.
• Corrine Avenue Southwest, from Austinville Road to Betty Street.
• Fifth Avenue Southwest, from Eighth to Third streets.
• Birch Street Southeast, from 18th to 21st avenues.
