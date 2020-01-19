The proposed rewrite of Decatur's zoning ordinance would reduce the number of zoning districts and change their definitions, require a new commercial building to have more green space and allow neighboring businesses to count shared parking toward development requirements in some instances.
Four sections, out of a planned eight, in the zoning rewrite proposed by consultant Clarion Inc. were released this month, and the Planning Department plans a series of reviews on them Tuesday. The City Council will look at the rewrite during its 9 a.m. work session. The Planning Commission will review it at 1:30 p.m. and then hold a public review meeting at 6:30 in the council chambers.
“Now is the time for the public to give input so the city knows what we want,” said Frank Pate, of Pate Construction.
The four sections available for review are general provisions, administration, development standards and enforcement.
City Planner Karen Smith said the proposed zoning rewrite will be easier for developers to use and have more flexibility, which should decrease the need for variance requests.
She said a highlight of general provisions is it combines and adds some zoning districts. The net result is a reduction from 15 to 11 districts. The two agriculture zoning districts are combined into one. Zero-lot line and patio home residential zones are deleted while the multifamily zone becomes high-density residential.
Multifamily zoning — for apartments — has been a concern for years. In 2015, residents in nearby upscale subdivisions raised enough objections to derail an upscale apartment complex planned for construction off Old Moulton Road in Southwest Decatur.
“The new zones would allow for mixed housing types (in a development) with single-family homes, but that wouldn’t be approved where it would impact existing single-family homes if (the homeowners) don’t approve of it,” Smith said.
Engineer Blake McAnally, of Pugh Wright McAnally Engineering Services, said he hopes the zoning rewrite saves him time by reducing the number of appearances he makes before the city Board of Zoning Adjustments.
“The (current) zoning ordinance has a need for us to seek a significant number of variances,” McAnally said. “It needs to be more flexible."
Developer Jeff Parker, of Parker Real Estate, is building two large subdivisions. He said he planned to review the proposed zoning rewrite this weekend because he knows it can impact his business.
“I’m hoping it will make things easier, not harder,” Parker said. “It could affect me greatly."
McAnally said zones need to change in the manufacturing areas because business operations have transformed. Businesses' warehouses use to be operated manually, but now their vendors have automated warehouses nearby that deliver regularly.
“The footprint has changed dramatically,” McAnally said.
Pate, president of the Greater Morgan County Builders Association and a member of the zoning rewrite steering committee, said contractors will need to learn what changes have been made in zoning and land use requirements.
In an effort to make the city more inviting and environmentally friendly, the zoning rewrite requires a new commercial building under construction to devote 20% of its property to green space.
“That’s a lot of green space, in my opinion,” Pate said. “I would like to reduce that percentage some.”
The development standards module could have the most financial impact on contractors and development.
McAnally said the old zoning code requires a new business to set aside too much space for parking spots so it’s rare for parking lots in the city to be full.
“Sometimes it’s a challenge to find parking lot space that’s big enough to meet the city’s requirements,” McAnally said.
Smith said the proposed rewrite includes some reductions like an allowance that would let two businesses with different operating hours share a parking lot.
Smith said the proposed rewrite also would help the city implement its plan to beautify Sixth Avenue from Hudson Memorial Bridge to Prospect Drive.
Pate explained, “The One Decatur (comprehensive) plan says we want to improve this area. And development standards could help the city create a more consistent look.
“(City Director of Development) Wally (Terry) said the city has a plan to put all of the power underground in this area, and he doesn’t think it would be all that expensive."
McAnally said an area in which a new zoning plan can be effective is the city’s annexed area in Limestone County because it is basically undeveloped.
“That’s a unique situation because they’re looking at extending limited access (from Interstate 565) to Alabama 20,” McAnally said. “That will cause the setbacks to be greater. Some strategic plans show a mix of commercial, light industry and residential along the highway (in that area).”
McAnally said he thinks Decatur is beginning to grow so the new zoning is needed “because it’s going to be fast and quick.”
