Property on Memorial Drive Northwest the city wants to buy from a Decatur Housing Authority-affiliated nonprofit as a possible site for a new Carrie Matthews Recreation Center appraised at $26,500 per acre, but the authority is considering whether it wants to instead keep the land for new Section 8 housing.
David Canupp, attorney for the Decatur Housing Development Corp., a nonprofit connected with the Decatur Housing Authority, said last week he is waiting for the city to make an offer on the nonprofit’s 6 acres across the street from Carrie Matthews.
“I’m in a holding pattern (on negotiations with the city) until we have an offer,” Canupp said.
The existing recreation center has foundation problems and is closed while the City Council makes a decision on its fate. Engineering estimates by city consultants show it would take $3 million to $4.5 million to renovate the facility. The engineers offering these assessments could not give any guarantee, which some council members want, that the problems would not return in 20 to 25 years.
Councilman Billy Jackson wants to save the Northwest Decatur recreation center and build a facility for Decatur Youth Services on the Housing Authority nonprofit's land, but Mayor Tab Bowling and the council majority supports demolishing the center and rebuilding on the new site.
The nonprofit's board members were pleased with the appraisal.
“I didn’t see any problem with the appraisal,” said Miles Wright, president of both the Housing Authority and its affiliated nonprofit. “I was impressed with the appraisal amount.”
Vice President Sam Rice admitted the appraisal “was very much more than I anticipated. Obviously, that’s a valuable piece of property for us.”
Wright told Canupp that the nonprofit's board will hold a called meeting when he gets an offer from the city for the property.
Bowling said Friday that the appraisal “appears to be right," based on his understanding of the market comparisons and adjustments.
“I hope the council president (Jacob Ladner) will get with (Assistant City Attorney Chip) Alexander and try to secure the property at its appraised value. I understand the board plans to hold a special session and then we can buy a building for Decatur Youth Services at Carrie Matthews,” Bowling said.
Bowling's proposal is that a new Carrie Matthews Recreation Center be built that includes new offices for Decatur Youth Services.
Housing Authority CFO and Treasurer Donna Gibson researched the property, including looking at old meeting minutes, to get insight into its history.
Once the site of temporary housing for World II and Korean War veterans, the federal Public Housing Administration transferred two parcels to the city on June 6, 1952. Those wartime apartments were subsequently demolished.
The city sold one parcel to the Decatur Housing Authority in 1954 and the second parcel in 1982. The Housing Authority transferred the property to the nonprofit a year later, she said.
Gibson said the corporation in 2009 began looking to develop the property, and the city Planning Commission approved a site plan for six one-story apartment buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on March 31, 2011. The nonprofit applied for a building permit on Oct. 7, 2011.
However, Gibson said she found an email in which an outside company, Navigate, approached then-Housing Authority Chief Operations Officer Andy Holloway about doing a three-story, 66-unit apartment complex.
“The email talked about presenting this to the board, but I don’t think they ever did,” Gibson said.
The nonprofit's board directors said they weren’t aware of the six-building plan or the Navigate proposal.
“I’ve never heard of this,” said Doug Hale, the longest-serving director, at a board meeting Thursday.
Gibson said she thinks the six-building site plan approved by the Planning Commission can still be used, possibly with a few revisions to meet any building code changes from the last 11 years.
Gibson estimated it would cost $215,000 per building for a total of $1.2 million for the six apartments buildings with site development. Including roads and parking lots, she estimated the cost would be about $1.6 million.
“Using 5% interest over a 30-year period, we would have a monthly payment of $8,600,” Gibson said, if the nonprofit borrows money to finance construction.
Gibson said the nonprofit could gross $208,000 a year through rent on the $1.6 million expense, exceeding the debt service. The Housing Authority is struggling to find Section 8 apartments in the city. The program has as long as a two-year waiting list for vouchers that subsidize rent for low-income residents because it doesn’t have enough apartment owners willing to participate.
Wright said the potential for profit from the property, while filling a void in Section 8 housing, was attractive.
“Reviewing the appraisal, the highest and best single use of the property may be building the apartment complex,” Wright said.
