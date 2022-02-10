A majority of Decatur's City Council supports putting a new 80,000-square-foot recreation center in Wilson Morgan Park, and Mayor Tab Bowling said that project would start the city's transition to a having a single, centralized rec center.
The mayor proposed earlier this week putting the planned replacement for the Aquadome Recreation Center in the park. That suggestion followed the collapse of the city's initial proposal to build the new rec center off West Moulton Street as an anchor for a Decatur Downtown Commons development.
Four of the five council members — Carlton McMasters, Kyle Pike, Hunter Pepper and Jacob Ladner — said they support the Wilson Morgan location. Councilman Billy Jackson said Wilson Morgan Park is too far from the Aquadome's service area, and he supports keeping neighborhood recreation centers.
Bowling said the transition to a centralized rec center wouldn't affect plans for Decatur Youth Services to eventually resume operating Carrie Matthews Recreation Center.
Decatur officials have been looking for a place to build a replacement for the Aquadome since 3M agreed last year to pay $98.4 million to the city, Decatur Utilities and Morgan County to resolve a pair of chemical contamination lawsuits. The payment includes $35 million for a recreation center to replace the Aquadome. 3M will take ownership of the Aquadome property after a new rec center is complete.
Bowling said the idea of building a rec center off West Moulton Street was dropped because Union Compress Warehouse wanted too much money for its 16.6 acres that were considered a key part of the Downtown Commons project. He didn’t say how much the company wanted.
The city owns the 7.4-acre former Archer Midland Daniels property off West Moulton, and that is bigger than the approximately 2.5 acres available for the rec center at Wilson Morgan Park, which already has parking areas.
Ladner, the council president, ruled out using only the AMD property for a rec center, saying officials “wouldn’t want to build a rec center right next door to an operating company like Union Compress."
Pepper said he supports putting the center at Wilson Morgan, especially since it’s in his District 4.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea and the best thing for the city,” Pepper said. “Wilson Morgan is one of the best things the city has, and this is a chance to really upgrade the park.”
Pike and McMasters both said the park is in a good, centralized location.
“It’s land that’s shovel-ready and it saves time and money,” Pike said. “We don’t have to negotiate with anyone, and it’s a good improvement to the area.”
Centralized center
Pike said the idea of the city going to one recreation center has a lot of merit because T.C. Almon and Fort Decatur are aging recreation centers.
“We have a chance to add a lot of amenities that the other aging centers don’t have,” Pike said. “It’s not close to everyone but the rec centers we have aren’t close to everyone and this is more centralized.”
McMasters said he doesn’t see “spending $3 million or $4 million on updates to the recreation centers that are 40- or 50-years-old when we can build one super nice center."
Ladner was the first city leader to suggest the idea of one recreation center for the city last summer. He said Tuesday that Decatur would be following a trend that other cities have established.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake confirmed that one centralized center is a trend in his field. He said it’s important for such a center to have a lot of options and flexibility.
For example, Lake said, multiple gymnasiums would be necessary at a single center so it could host basketball games and then switch over to volleyball. Pickleball is also gaining popularity, he said.
Lake said he wants to use building a recreation center on 2½ acres as a starting point for other park improvements, especially since Wilson Morgan has needed major updates for years. He said the center would replace the soccer fields and tennis courts at the park.
“We know we need to really replace Adventure Park (playground equipment),” Lake said.
Lake said they would need to discuss the future of the two remaining centers operated by his department, T.C. Almon at Point Mallard and Fort Decatur near Banks-Caddell Elementary. T.C. Almon will be in a long-range plan that a consultant is doing for Point Mallard Park, he said.
Contrasting view
Jackson said he prefers putting the Aquadome replacement on property off Eighth Street Southwest. He said the mayor won’t consider that property because it’s owned by the Eyster family. John Eyster is a trustee for a parcel of property the city condemned for the Alabama 20 overpass in Limestone County and has been part of legal challenges over the amount offered for the land, the city's right to take it and the city's use of federal funds for the overpass project.
Bowling is "putting the best interests of himself over what the residents of that neighborhood want,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he also has concerns about how a recreation center might impact the Clark Spring Branch waterway that handles a lot of the city’s drainage and flows into and out of Wilson Morgan Lake.
Jackson remains vocally opposed to the one centralized recreation center concept. He has always said he likes the neighborhood centers spread out through the city like the city leaders did in the 1960s and 1970s.
“Recreation centers should reflect the character of their neighborhoods,” Jackson said. “Not everyone has two cars in their driveway, and building only one rec center impacts the ability of people to get to them.”
Jackson called the one recreation center idea “an elitist point of view” because it limits who can get to the center and use it.
The mayor and Jackson also differ on Carrie Matthews Recreation Center. Jackson wants the city to repair foundation issues at the existing Carrie Matthews building, which is closed and in limbo. The mayor wants to build a new Carrie Matthews center nearby.
