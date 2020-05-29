Corporate travel is gradually picking up at Decatur’s Pryor Field, and work is expected to start Tuesday on a runway maintenance project, with some overnight and complete closures planned.
“With good weather, there will be minimal downtime,” said Adam Foutz, the airport manager at Pryor Field. The project is being done to prolong the life of the runway’s asphalt, according to Foutz.
The runway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., starting Tuesday, until the crack sealing portion of the work is completed, Foutz said. That’s done to keep moisture from penetrating and damaging the runway’s surface. “Then the runway will be completely closed, possibly starting Thursday or Friday,” until the surface sealant is cured and temporary markings are applied, he said.
The runway is 6,107 feet long and 100 feet wide. The total cost of the project is $650,777, with the Federal Aviation Administration picking up 90% of the cost, and Pryor Field and the Alabama Department of Transportation covering the rest. Pryor Field’s share is $32,539.
The FAA’s share of the money comes from the airport’s fiscal 2019 Airport Improvement Program grant award, but the runway work was delayed because of the rainy weather last fall, Foutz said.
The airport, which has remained open during the pandemic, is receiving $69,000 from funds set aside in the federal COVID-19 relief package to help airports replace lost revenue. That money will probably be used for general maintenance and utilities, “allowing us to put $69,000 elsewhere in the budget,” Foutz said.
“We’re seeing a steady uptick in business aviation,” Foutz said, with transient and Pryor Field-based corporate travel now in the range of 50% to 60% of normal levels. At its worst, corporate traffic was down about 90%, he said.
“It was a substantial drop-off,” he said. “We’re seeing a return to normalcy, slow but steady.”
Foutz said jet fuel sales through the Fixed Based Operator (FBO), North Alabama Aviation, at the airport had decreased significantly, down about 90% in April compared to March. North Alabama Aviation provides service and maintenance at Pryor Field.
“There was one week (in April), zero gallons of jet fuel were sold,” though bad weather that week may have also been a factor, Foutz said. “This month, (sales) are trending back up.”
The flight school LearjetJohn Aviation has resumed some flight instruction and aircraft rental to solo pilots, said manager Judith Burleson.
“We clean and sanitize the airplanes after each flight,” Burleson said. “We also have masks available.”
