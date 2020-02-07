Roger Dale Stevens, charged with capital murder in the 2015 shooting and beating death of his ex-wife, is “more at peace now than (I) ever was,” he said in a recent psychological evaluation that concluded he is competent to stand trial.
Stevens, now 68, is charged with capital murder in the shooting and beating death of Kay Letson Stevens on Nov. 14, 2015, two days after their divorce was finalized. He allegedly chased her into the Corner Bakery and Eatery, which she co-owned, shot her, and beat her head against a concrete curb.
The report from the court-ordered mental evaluation, conducted by forensic psychologist Steve Rubenzer, was filed in the Morgan County Circuit Court this week.
Rubenzer reported that he inquired as to Stevens’ mood during the evaluation.
“Fine,” Stevens responded, according to the report. “I’ve come to terms with my fate — things don’t agitate me like they used to.”
Rubenzer wrote that Stevens reported no thoughts of suicide, although he noted that two days after the shooting, he “told staff he would be better off dead.”
Up until his arrest, Stevens told the psychologist, he had no periods of sobriety “since very young” and he drank a half pint to a pint of whiskey daily, despite requests by his wife and daughter that he cut down on his consumption. He said he was working 16 hours per day as a truck driver before his arrest.
He identified the worst thing that ever happened to him in his life as his current situation.
“The available evidence indicates that Mr. Stevens currently has sufficient present ability to assist in his defense by consulting with counsel with a reasonable degree of rational understanding of the facts in the legal proceedings against him,” Rubenzer concluded. “Therefore, it is recommended that he return to court to resume adjudication of the pending criminal matters.”
The ultimate determination on Stevens’ competency will be made by Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell.
Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews II on Tuesday filed a motion asking Howell to declare Stevens competent to stand trial, and argued no hearing was necessary to make that determination.
Stevens in August pleaded “not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or mental defect” to a superseding indictment issued more than three years after the original indictment, but the psychologist issued no opinion as to his mental condition at the time of the offense.
The original indictment alleged that Stevens killed his 62-year-old ex-wife by shooting her with a pistol. The superseding indictment filed last year alleges both that Stevens killed his ex-wife by shooting her and that he killed her by inflicting blunt force trauma to her head.
District Attorney Scott Anderson in 2017 filed a notice with the court stating that prosecutors would not seek the death penalty in the case.
Kay Stevens co-owned the bakery then located at Somerville Road and Eighth Street Southeast with her sister, Brenda Suggs. In a September 2016 affidavit, George Silvestri, now a lieutenant with the Decatur Police Department, said Suggs was leaving the bakery when she saw Roger Stevens pull up.
“She stopped with him and asked what he was doing,” Silvestri wrote. “Brenda states that Roger held up a large handgun and told her that Kay had ‘gotten everything in the divorce. I’m gonna kill her.’ ”
Silvestri said Roger Stevens then saw his ex-wife and pursued her into the bakery, firing multiple shots.
The trial is scheduled to begin April 13.
