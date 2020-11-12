Decatur City Council's four newcomers said public safety, developing downtown and handling pandemic-related issues are among pressing issues they'll confront after receiving liaison assignments to start their first terms.
Each councilman was assigned to serve as liaison to between seven and 11 committees, boards and city departments.
District 2’s Kyle Pike said of the 11 assignments he received at the council’s meeting Monday, two issues that stand out to him as important are public safety and revitalizing downtown Decatur.
“Fire & Rescue take a priority as far as safety goes. That one will be really important,” Pike said. “Downtown revitalization is, to me, it’s a priority, and with being a liaison to most of these, being able to keep a feel for what’s going on and how the city can support those (is important).”
Pike is liaison to several groups that can affect the development of downtown, including the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Princess Theatre, Downtown Redevelopment Authority and Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
Carlton McMasters of District 3 said he plans to call members of each group he was assigned to and familiarize himself with the key issues facing each one.
“They’re all important,” McMasters said.
McMasters said he expects the operations of some of the groups to which he was assigned, like the city's Parks and Recreation Department and Decatur Morgan County Tourism, to be centered on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said other important duties include working with the Police Department to provide support and assistance on officer retention and recruitment, working with the Morgan County Economic Development Association to assist with industry recruitment efforts and potential growth opportunities, and collaborating with the Decatur school board.
"(Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas and I) think that open lines of communication between the school board and City Hall is very important. Also, being able to collaborate together, showcasing the positive things our city and school system have going on is a win-win for both parties," McMasters said. "We need the school system to succeed to attract school-aged families to Decatur, and they need us to provide the housing and infrastructure that's attractive."
District 4’s Hunter Pepper said that of the seven committees he was assigned to, his main focus will be on his work with the Planning Commission and Morgan County 911.
Pepper said although the council may focus on the city’s bigger departments, such as Police and Fire & Rescue, he’s glad that it will be involved in every department throughout the city.
“I think it’s great that we all come in and be involved with each department,” Pepper said.
District 1’s Billy Jackson, the only returning member of the council, was assigned to nine committees including Community Development, Streets and Environmental Services and the Senior Citizens Center committee.
Jacob Ladner of District 5 said his assignments to the Ambulance Regulatory Board, Municipal Utilities Board, Finance Department and Human Resources Department will all present a number of issues to focus on in the coming months.
“We need to create a capital plan that our (chief financial officer) can use to plan for future capital needs. A capital plan also communicates our vision for Decatur,” Ladner said. “We have several vacancies that need to be filled. ... Also, we need to figure out the best structure for Wally Terry’s old position (as city director) and fill the positions that are void.”
Ladner said the council will work with the Ambulance Regulatory Board regarding an ordinance passed last year that has drawn complaints from First Response Ambulance Service. The ordinance requires the service to obtain a $2 million performance bond in order to renew its certificate to operate.
“We have work to do on the ordinance and we need a better relationship with First Response, our ambulance provider,” Ladner said.
Ladner added that another major focus during his term will be working with the Municipal Utilities Board on its plan to reduce sewer overflows.
“Decatur Utilities is obviously an incredibly important part of our city. One major project will be expediting the sewer overflow plan that is in place,” Ladner said.
Jackson, the only incumbent councilman to return for this term, could not immediately be reached for comment.
