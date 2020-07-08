City Council incumbents Paige Bibbee and Billy Jackson led a list of eight candidates who signed up Tuesday for the Decatur municipal election on the first day of qualifying.
Qualifying ends July 21. The municipal election is Aug. 25.
Jackson is seeking a seventh term as the District 1 councilman and Bibbee is running for her second term as the District 3 council representative.
Two newcomers qualified to run for City Council. Carlton McMasters will challenge Bibbee in District 3. Rodney Gordon is the first candidate officially in the District 5 race.
Incumbents Michelle Gray King and Dwight Jett Jr. are running again for the Decatur Board of Education. King is seeking her third term as the District 1 school member and Jett is running for a fourth term in District 4.
Newcomers Doug Bachuss, District 3, and Jason Palmer, District 5, round up the qualifiers for school board on the opening day of qualifying.
