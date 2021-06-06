Sitting at her desk overlooking the rows of empty student desks, Lee Lott, 10 years into teaching — a career she, as a young girl, never wanted to pursue — realized her purpose.
“God spoke to my heart. At that moment, I knew I was where he wanted me. I was like, ‘Even though I didn’t want to be here, I understand this is where you want me and I give in,’” Lott said. “Now I don’t want to be anywhere else. So very often God blesses us in ways that we don’t even know. Teaching has been an absolute dream come true that I didn’t even know was a dream.”
After 38 years of teaching, the 65-year-old Lott, who substituted at Decatur High in the spring semesters of 1981 and 1982 before becoming a permanent fixture of Decatur City Schools in 1984, will retire on June 30.
“It’s breaking my heart. I’m not ready to go, but it’s time. I can’t imagine what my life is going to be like without my kids. I’m going to miss this like crazy,” Lott said, tears streaming from her eyes as “Pomp and Circumstance” sounded through Decatur High recently during the school’s senior walk.
To understand the number of lives Lott touched during her nearly four-decade career with Decatur City Schools, do the math. Each year, Lott taught, on average, 150 students. On top of that, she served as senior class sponsor at Decatur High for 18 years. That equals more than 6,000 students.
“Having Mrs. Lott as a teacher inspired me to pursue my own career in education and to be a role model and positive influence on my students as she was on me,” said Caroline Bibbee, a 2018 Decatur High graduate. “She has the biggest heart out of anyone I know and would do anything to help anyone. She is such an inspiration.”
But Lott’s impact extends beyond the students. Fellow educators described Lott as “a ray of sunshine,” “a rock star” and “the heart of the school.”
'Our CEO'
“I called her our CEO, the ‘Chief Encouraging Officer.’ She encouraged me at times I felt down,” said Johnny Berry, who served as principal of Decatur High from 2016 to 2019. “In my career, I would say she’s in the top half of the top 1% I’ve ever worked with. She’s the best. I am a better person because we worked together.”
Lott’s students and co-workers can thank the late Virginia Crenshaw for pushing her daughter into education.
As a young girl, Lott dreamed of becoming a businesswoman. While other girls played with dolls, Lott played business. She set up chairs for pretend meetings, took fake phone calls and jotted down notes.
“Ever since I was 7 years old, working in business was my dream,” Lott said.
As a student at Decatur High, Lott took every business course offered by teachers Glenda Pentecost and Sara Morris, women she describes as mentors and friends. At Calhoun Community College and Athens State, Lott’s pursuit of a career in business continued. But, while majoring in business administration, she also took business education classes at her mother’s insistence.
“My mother was relentless about me teaching,” Lott said. “I never asked her why she thought I should teach. I wish I did. If it had not been for her relentless badgering, I wouldn’t have taken the education courses and I wouldn’t have become a teacher. God put something on her heart to lead me into teaching.”
Lott’s introduction into teaching took place in January 1981 when she filled in for a Decatur High business teacher on maternity leave.
“I never handed in an application. Someone at the school knew I had a business degree so they called me,” Lott said.
The second half of that spring semester, Lott substituted for another business teacher, who was recovering from surgery. In the spring of 1982, she returned to Decatur High to oversee the classes of a teacher who moved.
In 1984, Decatur City Schools hired Lott as a permanent teacher to start the business program at Oak Park Middle School.
“I was so excited my first day because I was part of this new program. I started with 15 IBM electric typewriters and 15 Apple IIe computers. That was cutting-edge technology at the time,” Lott said. “It’s amazing to think how far technology has come since then. Now we have Zoom and virtual meetings and can connect with people around the world.”
After teaching three years at Oak Park and seven years at Austin High, Lott transferred to her alma mater, where she succeeded Pentecost as the business education teacher.
“Glenda Pentecost changed my world. She gave me the encouragement that God has shown me to give my students. I wouldn’t be here professionally if not for her. I always dreamed of working with her, but to be able to take over her class was such an honor,” Lott said.
During her first year at Decatur High, Lott, who enjoyed teaching but planned on eventually returning to the business world, realized education was her calling.
“Once I knew this was my calling, I never worked a day in my life. Coming to school was like coming to a family reunion. I was able to help, love and encourage people I loved and cared for,” Lott said. “Here’s the catch, though. For all of the love and care and encouragement I’ve given, it has come back to me tenfold from my students and my co-workers.”
Cancer
That love and care was evident when Lott was diagnosed with stage 4 inflammatory breast cancer, the most aggressive form of breast cancer, in 2009. During the 2009-2010 school year, which Lott spent away from the classroom, students wrote letters to her, texted her, raised thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society and formed a Relay for Life team in her honor.
“I walked the survivor's lap at Relay for Life that year. When I saw the students, it was like the heavens opened up and the angels came down,” Lott said. “Seeing them was a major part of my desire to get well and get back to work and to my students.”
In 2010, Lott became the face of Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Power of Pink campaign, and Decatur City Schools’ support of breast cancer awareness deepened.
A group of Decatur High pre-engineering students constructed a pink electric car for the 2014 Alabama Technology Students Association competition in honor of Lott and fellow breast cancer survivor and teacher Gladys Patterson. The students called themselves “Team Survivors, Powered by Lott and Patterson.”
Austin and Decatur high schools hold Power of Pink pep rallies every year and form teams for the Power of Pink Walk.
Anita Clarke, Decatur City Schools’ supervisor for secondary curriculum and instruction, met Lott during one of the walks.
“She came right up to me and said, ‘Thank you so much for being here.’ It’s like we had always known each other. I had to remind myself that we had never met before. Everyone, hundreds upon hundreds of people, was there to support her. That says so much about the person she is. She is intentional, caring, compassionate and genuine. She has a big heart and is not afraid to show it,” Clarke said.
Lott remained at Decatur High until 2018. For the past three years, she worked at Career Academies of Decatur running the co-op program for both high schools. Stephanie Antunez, a 2020 graduate of Decatur High, studied co-op with Lott her senior year.
“I don’t consider Mrs. Lott as a teacher, but an amazing and kind friend who motivates, encourages and dedicates her time to what she loves, which is to see her students become the best version of themselves,” Antunez said. “She has motivated and inspired me to not be scared but to be open and shoot for the stars and live every moment without regrets.”
Clarke saw firsthand Lott’s influence on the students when her daughter, Jala Clarke, a 2020 Austin High graduate, participated in the co-op program.
“Ms. Lee nurtures and instills confidence in her students. She made sure to get to know every student and develop a relationship with them. She knows what each student is facing,” Anita Clarke said. “One of the reasons they want to succeed is because they don’t want to let her down. They know she loves and cares for them.”
Lott deemed getting to know the challenges each student faced as central to her purpose. Over the years she heard how students hadn’t eaten in several days, how they watched over their younger siblings, and how they were afraid to go to sleep at night because they wondered if the gunshots they heard would come through the wall.
“We are here to make a difference in somebody’s life. To do that, we have to know what are kids are going through. This world is so full of hate, they just need someone to love them,” Lott said. “Everything around you may change, but the care, kindness and concern you show students should never change.”
In 2015, Lott established a fund for two Decatur High students who lost their mother and stepfather. The fund raised more than $14,000 for the brothers who lived alone in an apartment and walked to school and work.
"People have said they wouldn't be where they are without me. Well, yes, they would. I know someone else would've stepped up. God has his little worker bees out there and puts them in place to help others," Lott said.
Around the school system, teachers and supervisors praised Lott’s outreach and positivity.
“She has taught us all, especially through her battle with cancer, to see the sunshine and not the rain. She is such an inspiration,” said Ressa Chittam, principal of Career Academies of Decatur.
'Called to give'
When people lauded her impact on the school system, Lott humbly gave all credit to God.
“None of us are heroes. We are just called to give. I’m so blessed God found the perfect place for me to be a servant for him,” Lott said. “When I wake up, I’m happy. I’m glad God has given me another day to shine for him. If I can help one of my kids along the way, then my day is made.”
Some of Lott’s favorite memories include teaching both of her children in business, making Valentine cards for her students, developing friendships with her co-workers, who she considers family, and hearing her name called across parking lots.
“It touches my heart when my current and former students see me out, speak to me and hug me. That is so special. It’s a true gift to hear them holler, ‘Ms. Lott,’ across the parking lot and see them running to me,” Lott said.
In retirement, Lott hopes to stay connected with Decatur City Schools.
“I told (Decatur City Schools Superintendent) Dr. (Michael) Douglas. I will come back and help do anything. I’ll pick up trash, sweep the floors, hand out pamphlets. I’ll do anything they need me to do,” Lott said. “It’s amazing how 38 years feels like a blink of an eye. Leaving is the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”
Beyond the business lessons she taught in the classroom, Lott hopes the students remember how she treated them.
“I hope they remember I loved them and cared for them in the good times and when they went through challenges,” Lott said. “Above all, I hope they remember that, no matter what, I never wavered in my faith in God.”
