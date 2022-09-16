Officials trying to accommodate the city's changing housing market will implement a rarely used zoning for a new Southwest Decatur subdivision that will have 261 homes in a combination of single-family residences and town houses.
The City Council recently approved rezoning 34.75 acres at Central Avenue and Poole Valley Road Southwest from agriculture to PRD-7, planned residential development, for Jeff Parker and Greystone Properties. Huntsville LD LLC is now looking to purchase the property for the subdivision development.
The PRD zoning allows developers to include mixed uses in their subdivision development with lesser setbacks, but the Planning Commission must approve a master development plan that City Planner Lee Terry said "is more strenuous" than required in other zoning districts before the project can move forward. In typical residential zoning, the development plan is usually approved later in the city planning process.
The city’s Technical Review Committee reviewed the proposed plans this week with Andy Peccia, of Huntsville LD, and Blake McAnally and Galya Ferguson, of Pugh Wright McAnally Inc., in preparation for next week’s Planning Commission meeting.
PRD has been in the city’s zoning ordinance in the 1950s, but Terry said the last time the city used this zoning was for Point Mallard Estates, a subdivision of estate homes, patio homes and town homes built in the late 1980s in Southeast Decatur.
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said a PRD zoning was approved on land near City View Estates in 2007, but the development never occurred because of the 2008 recession. This property off Old Moulton Road Southwest remains zoned PRD.
Lawrence and McAnally, whose firm is doing the engineering on the project, said the use of the PRD in Huntsville LD’s development is a product of Decatur’s changing housing market.
The city was in a slump with almost no residential growth, but that changed about three years ago. Now there are roughly 1,500 new homes in 13 major subdivisions in the planning stages or under construction in Decatur.
Lawrence said Decatur is attracting large, outside developers who have used PRD-type zoning for projects in other areas of the country.
“Almost all of Decatur’s contractors are custom home builders who build one home at a time,” Lawrence said. “But now we’re having spec-home subdivisions.”
A spec-home subdivision is where a builder constructs multiple homes and then sells them based on the speculation of what home buyers are seeking instead of building the home after the buyer purchases the property.
For example, Lawrence said, Davidson Homes is quickly building homes in River Road Estates subdivision off Old River Road in Southeast Decatur. The company is already into its second phase of this 67-lot subdivision. The development also includes 39 town homes.
McAnally said the type of homes being sold in Decatur’s new subdivisions is also changing. Historically, the mid-sized homes on one-third of an acre in subdivisions like Dunbarton in Southwest Decatur were the most popular, he said.
“In the current market, people are not wanting much property,” McAnally said. “They want a decent-sized home and they don’t want to have to take a bigger lot.”
McAnally said construction and land costs also make the PRD desirable because the zoning “allows for smaller lots in a higher density subdivision.”
As of Sept. 13, the Huntsville LD plan shows 213 single-family homes with 48 town home units in a subdivision named Kenzie Meadows. Peccia said the single-family homes will range between 2,100 and 2,400 square feet with three- and four-bedroom options.
“Our company is big on providing opportunities for home ownership so most our homes are entry level homes at an affordable price,” Peccia said.
Peccia said the plan is to build the subdivision in three phases, starting with 67 single-family homes and 24 town homes on the east side at Central Avenue and moving west. The second phase is 77 single-family homes and 12 town homes, and the third phase would be 69 single-family homes and 12 town homes.
He said his company’s home office is in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The company recently oversaw a subdivision in the Birmingham market. Huntsville LD is also working on another Decatur subdivision on Central Avenue called Glenmont.
In August, the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment granted the developer five variances.
The variances include: increasing the maximum units per gross acreage from 7.45 to 12.5 units; allowing the maximum height of the units to increase to over 15 feet; increasing the percentage of lot a unit can cover from 35% to 40%; reducing the front yard setback from 25 to 15 feet; and reducing the backyard setback from 30 to 15 feet.
McAnally asked the Technical Review Board if the developer could change the plan and reduce the number of units after the Planning Commission has already approved it.
“Without doing the engineering, it’s hard to tell if the number of units we have planned will work,” McAnally said.
Terry said he thinks the zoning requirements “don’t leave a lot of wiggle room” to make changes, and Lawrence said a drop in density could create a problem.
Terry said Thursday that the Planning, Engineering and Building departments would have to review any change made after Planning Commission approval.
"If it's a minor change like removing one unit or changing a property line to improve site distance, we would probably approve it," Terry said. "But if it's five properties, that would have to go back before the Planning Commission."
PRD zoning requires the development have a common area that covers 10% of the subdivision. McAnally told the Technical Review Committee that a lake on the north end of the subdivision will fulfill this requirement. The lake will be built in the first phase.
McAnally said the 145,491-square-foot lake will have a crushed-cement walking track around it that’s similar to the tracks at Point Mallard and Wilson Morgan Park.
He said the plan is to put a monument sign at the northeast entrance off Central Avenue with landscaping around it. Smaller entrance signs will be placed at each end of the entrances on the south end where the town homes will be, he said.
The homeowners’ association will be responsible for upkeep of the landscaping, McAnally said.
Planning Commission member Myra Burroughs expressed concern about the safety of the lake.
McAnally said green space will have a “gentle slope” to the lake that will barely be noticeable and the drop-off in the lake will be slight.
“I don’t think it will be a problem,” McAnally said of the lake’s safety.
Lawrence suggested the developer also add some “clumps” of trees around the lake, and McAnally said they will add the suggestion to the plan.
The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at Decatur City Hall.
(1) comment
Make sure those people know they are in a flood zone. I grew up driving down that area and went to school at Flint Elementary, and I know first hand how bad it floods in the area.
