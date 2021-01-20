Sewer rates for Decatur Utilities residential customers will soon increase $12 a month, and will increase $22 a month over three years, after the City Council on Tuesday approved an accelerated plan to replace aging sewer pipe and reduce sewer overflows.
Effective in their March bills, DU customers will see the first of three rate increases in their sewer rates.
The City Council voted 3-1 to approve the rate increases meant to pay for a $160 million bond issue that will fund a 10-year plan to replace deteriorating sewer lines and make other improvements to the sewer system.
DU has had major problems with sanitary sewer overflows, especially in the last two years during heavy rains. In a case that is pending, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management in 2019 sued the utility over the issue, listing more than 200 overflows since 2014 totaling more than 20 million gallons of sewage. ADEM asked the court to issue a fine of $25,000 per overflow. The case is currently in settlement negotiations, according to court records.
The first bill reflecting the rate increase, expected to arrive in late February or early March for residential customers, will have a $12 increase. This will be followed by an additional $6 per month rate increase in January 2022 and $4 in 2023. These are fixed rate increases that will not depend on the amount of water usage.
Typical residential customers who receive sewer, water, gas and electricity from DU will see their average monthly bills increase from $199 to $219. This incorporates a $2 decrease in electricity rates.
Councilman Hunter Pepper, who left the chambers during the meeting with a health issue, did not vote.
Billy Jackson, the lone councilman to vote against the rate increases, said he is concerned about the impact on residents living on low and fixed incomes.
He said the city’s median annual household income is $53,400 according to the Census Bureau, and residents of districts 1, 2 and 4 fall below this average.
“They’re going to be impacted by this,” Jackson said.
In contrast, Jackson said, many industrial customers of DU had billions of dollars of corporate revenue last year.
“We’ve known we’ve had this problem with our sewer system for quite some time and now we’re asking for our citizens to absorb this increase on their backs,” Jackson said.
Jackson said local companies “who make billions of dollars should shoulder more of the load,” especially since most aren’t in the city limits, pay limited city taxes and receive police and fire protection.
“It may appear our industries are subsidizing our citizens, but in actuality our citizens are subsidizing our industries because a vast majority of our industries are not in the corporate limits of Decatur,” he said.
Councilman Kyle Pike said the problems with aging clay pipe and sewage overflows “have been going on for years so we know this needs to be done. DU brought forward a plan, and I thought it’s the best solution to protect our city and the environment.”
DU General Manager Ray Hardin said after the meeting he would not comment on Jackson’s opposition to the increases.
“I’m pleased the council voted in favor,” Hardin said. “Now we’ve got a lot to do in order to issue the bond and complete the hiring contract.”
Hardin said he stands by the comments he made at last week’s City Council work session that they thought it was only fair to pay for the bond with a combination of residential, commercial and industrial customers.
He said last week that the 20,000 residential customers aren’t the only ones facing rate increases, but they make up the majority of the usage. There are only about a dozen industrial customers, he said.
Industrial customers using larger meters would also see significant increases in their bills. Those on a 6-inch meter would see their access fee — a flat cost not dependent on actual water usage — go from $575 to $5,000 a month. Those on 8-inch meters would have their rates go from $700 to $6,000 a month.
The utility last year announced it would accelerate its 40-year plan for sewer replacement to 20 years. The DU board and city officials agreed that wasn’t fast enough so they chose 10 years. Hardin said DU thought a five-year plan would be too expensive for customers and would involve too much simultaneous construction, much of it interfering with roadways.
The plan is to replace about 1 million feet of old pipe with high-density polyethylene pipe, which could last up to 70 years.
Most overflows come during heavy rains. Storm water enters the deteriorating pipes and overwhelms capacity, causing diluted but untreated sewage to flow onto streets and into waterways. DU plans to replace about 100,000 feet a year.
