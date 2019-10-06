To Maggie Rawson, the Salvation Army is an understated pillar of good in the Decatur community.
"You see volunteers out during the holiday season, but what they do goes so much deeper than that," Rawson said. "It's going to be 95 degrees outside today, and people are out here riding bicycles to raise money for the community. That's a lot bigger than just ringing bells during Christmas."
Rawson was on hand Saturday morning as 55 riders started the Salvation Army's third annual Red Kettle Ride at The Decatur Daily offices downtown. The 2019 event featured routes of 28, 62 and 82 miles, as well as a steak cook-off between six cyclists after the ride.
"I just find if amazing that these people could be doing anything with their Saturday and they choose to be here," Rawson said. "I'm sure they all like riding bicycles, but it's also for a real cause."
Salvation Army Corps Officer Richard Watts said proceeds from the ride would go towards general operations for the organization, which services Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties.
"Money will go towards general operations, our shelter and our food pantry and clothes closet," Watts said. "Those are really the three big things we do."
Watts said money raised for the 2019 ride is actually up from 2018, despite lower registration numbers.
"I won't know an exact amount of money raised until sometime next week, but I believe it'll be in the area of $20,000," he said. "We raised around $18,000 last year with more riders. I think we have fewer riders this year because of the heat."
Money in the general operations budget helps feed families and individuals in need and supply shelter to those without. The Salvation Army prepares roughly 1,500 meals per month in the form of a nightly public dinner, as well as providing food to approximately 500 people per month.
"The number of people we see in the shelter varies, usually depending on weather," Watts said. "All of the money raised is put to good use."
Rawson has no doubt about that.
"The Salvation Army seems to be one of the really good organizations," she said. "I've read terrible stories about groups that do work for the needy, but actually they're doing more work for themselves. That's a shame. The people around here are doing very good work."
Watts said after the ride the organization's focus would start to shift to the holiday Angel Tree program, as well as bell ringing.
"Applications for Angel Tree will run in Decatur on October 21-23 and in Athens on October 24-25," he said. "We will do bell ringing from the end of November until Christmas Eve."
Angie Fulkner watched the event launch from the parking lot of the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market.
"They're brave to be out here in the heat, but it's for an amazing cause" she said. "I know people who have used the Salvation Army over the years, and those people and the services they provide are godsends for a lot of people."
