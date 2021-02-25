I have an unusual Decatur story because I wasn't born in Decatur but have a lot of history in the city and now live here.
My mother, Martha Jane Ellis Overton, was raised in Decatur, born in Albany. She attended Riverside High, the forerunner of Decatur High. She married and moved to Huntsville. She had one brother, Robert Earl Ellis Jr. (Bobby).
My grandparents were Robert Earl Ellis Sr. and Lassie Leola Masterson Ellis. My grandmother made hats at Maulsby's Hat Shop and my grandfather worked on the railroad. They lived on Moulton Street. Her sisters lived on Sherman.
Both of my grandparents came from huge families, eight or nine siblings each. I have cousins in this town I haven't seen since the older generation passed away. I have two sons here, Doug Bachuss, an attorney, (married to Jenny, whose parents live in Decatur) and Joe Bachuss (married to Beth, an Austin High teacher, whose father lives in Hillsboro). I'm a Huntsville native but was living outside Atlanta. My husband Sidney Stevens and I came here five years ago because my sons and their families are here. We also have a daughter, Melanie Rabb (married to Mike), who lives in Atlanta.
My oldest relative living here is Paul Blackwell. My family is compiled of the Blackwells, Mastersons, Bucks, Gilleys and Ellises. We had Buck family reunions annually until this year. My cousin Gary Buck is a singer. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and sang with the Four Guys, who often traveled with Dottie West. He is now a singing evangelist and lives in Orlando.
My cousin Martha Jane Gilley lives down the street from me. My cousin W.C. Buck, who is now deceased, and his mother, helped start 16th Avenue Baptist Church.
I'm retired from the Atlanta Journal and Constitution. My husband, Sidney Stevens, is retired from AT&T. I started an Alabama Federated Woman's Club, GFWC Alabama River City Woman's Club in Decatur four years ago. I have been in a federated woman's club for 40 years. One of the first clubs in Alabama was formed in Decatur in the 1890s, and those ladies were one of five clubs that started the Alabama Federation of Women's Clubs.
