The Jack Allen family's love of playing, coaching, following and officiating athletics will resonate with many sports-loving families. The Allens are an example of how sports bind and provide shared memories for local families. This article was written by Betty Allen, whose husband was the late Decatur City Councilman Jack Allen.
For years I have spoken of my intentions to write a book. Only when my beloved daughter-in-law, Roslyn Parker Allen, gave me a journal titled “Grandmother, Tell Me Your Story” did I get down to serious business.
With The Decatur Daily encouraging families to tell their stories for this special section, it encouraged me to talk about the huge part sports played in the life of the Jack Allen family.
Early on, my mom, Ethel Francis Baker, had the reputation for being a good ladies basketball player, which could have accounted for her great legs and love for the game. My dad was a big sports fan and was a good fast-pitch softball player.
My family and I followed a lot of softball, much of which was played at Decatur’s Delano Park. It was at Delano Park where a mutual friend, Dowlin Poff, introduced me to a great second baseman, Jack Allen.
The Decatur Nursery fast-pitch softball champions of 1951 team also included Joe Jones, Ed Brazelton, Ed Wells, Clyde Murphy, Junior Wallace, Leldon Flack, George Murphree, Mark Long, coach Howard Johnson and bat boy Johnny Johnson.
Jack Allen was born in 1931 in the incorporated community of Austinville, and his attention to basketball was almost immediate. Basketball was a way of life and something that united the people of Austinville. He earned All-Morgan County honors in the sport and a scholarship to what was then Florence State Teachers College (now the University of North Alabama).
Jack was drafted into the Army and spent about 14 months in Korea where he played baseball on Special Services teams. While he was in Korea, his younger brother Tommy’s team at Austinville won the 1953 state tournament played at the University of Alabama.
Upon Jack’s return, we were married in 1954, and he began a successful career in basketball officiating. His patience was loved by coaches, and as assignment secretary he was very much appreciated. At one point, he had the record for most consecutive state tournaments officiated.
Our son Stuart Allen was born in 1957, and that would shortly bring on Jack’s volunteer coaching of Boys Club basketball and Dixie Youth Baseball that lasted almost 25 years. Later, Jack was elected to six consecutive terms on the Decatur City Council (1976-2000).
This life of service led to induction into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame and naming of the Jack Allen Soccer Complex. He also was working hard in his church and running a successful insurance agency. He never failed to be present for the sporting events of Stuart and our daughter Beth, and he would have a special relationship with his grandsons, Parker and Hunter Allen.
---
Second generation
Beth was born in 1962, and early on Mom pushed for piano and dance lessons. Needless to say, sports won out. She was active in the Austin High band, tennis and ladies softball.
She was athletically inclined, and it started early on. When boys playing baseball for Jack would let a ground ball go under their glove, he would yell to them "Get your tailgate down," and Beth could show them exactly how to do that.
At Christmas in 1982, Beth gave her dad and me the Daniel Moore print “The Coach and 315.” She took it back to the University of Alabama, where she was studying, and coach Bear Bryant autographed it — “to Jack and Betty. Best wishes” — in his office Jan. 20, 1983, only six days before his death.
We had all been in attendance when the record for career coaching victories was set at Legion Field in Birmingham on Nov. 28, 1981, with win No. 315 coming against Auburn. If possible, the ballgame was highlighted by an interview between broadcaster Lynn Swann and Beth. She continues to be one of Alabama’s biggest fans, seeing games across the country, from Pasadena, California, to the Meadowlands in New Jersey.
After college, where she played intramural sports, Beth played ladies softball and umpired 5- to 12-year-old softball in Decatur for 10 years, absolutely loving it.
She worked 18 years as her dad’s secretary and then purchased her own insurance agency, taking up golf along the way.
Stuart Allen recently retired with 40 years as a basketball coach, including serving as head coach at Austin High, Madison County High and finally Saint John Paul II. Stuart attended Decatur City Schools and the University of Alabama Birmingham. As college graduation approached, coach Earl Morris encouraged him to accept an offer to be the basketball and football coach at what was then Oak Park Middle in Decatur. Stuart finished with a 113-47 record at Oak Park, and also received his master’s from UNA.
Stuart’s best move was in his choice of “Momma Coach,” Roslyn. She grew up in a sports-minded family with her parents Betty and J.P. Parker and brother Joey. Roslyn played youth league softball, and a former neighbor of ours said she could knock a ball farther than any boy he ever saw. She retired after teaching physical education for 30 years. A favorite trip with Roslyn was to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. It was there she yelled with excitement after recognizing the life-size statue of Bobby Lee Hurt, who had played at Butler High in Huntsville and the University of Alabama.
Stuart returned to his alma mater, Austin, in 1990, and during the first years of his tenure with the Black Bears, he was a junior varsity coach, head tennis and volleyball coach and assistant varsity basketball coach with Bob Harpe. His 1995-96 freshman team holds the record as the only undefeated team in Austin High history. They had a 31-game winning streak. His overall record with the junior varsity was 130-38.
His volleyball team won the Morgan County tournament and finished second in the area. Stuart commented that the team won in spite of him. "I coached the first volleyball game I ever saw," he said.
In 1993 while he was assistant varsity basketball coach, Austin won the state tournament played in Auburn. Upon Harpe’s retirement, Stuart became only the third head basketball coach in Austin’s history. In seven seasons, he led one team to the state Final Four (2002) and four teams to the Northwest Regional (1999, 2000, 2002 and 2005). He had six teams reach 20-plus wins. His first year, he posted a 24-5 record and was 2000 Big School Boys Coach of the year.
His success continued at Madison County High, where he won Alabama Sports Writers Association 4A Coach of the Year, and his 2007 team won the 4A state championship. After 25 years, Stuart retired with a 405-143 record and having coached both of his sons. He had the privilege of working with many outstanding players and coaches. Four of his players became finalists for Alabama Mr. Basketball — Okechi Egbe, Juwan Garth Tyler Holloway and Ryan Cross. Assistants that have enjoyed success include Luther Tiggs, Demond Garth, Jake Miles, Bubba Webster, Todd Jeffers, Stace Tedford, Zack Cameron, Dexter Williams and Antonio Cook.
---
Third generation
The family’s legacy continued in 1986 with the birth of Parker Allen. On June 17, 1998, an article in The Decatur Daily was titled “Allen’s 2-out shot propels Athletics in Majors tourney.” It was about none other than Parker Allen.
Parker continued to love sports. A teammate on the Austin basketball team was quoted as saying, “Parker may have had it a little harder because he had to go home with the head coach, win or lose.” An injury his junior year required surgery, but his determination brought him through and he had the memories of playing of two of Austin’s most successful team in 2004-05.
He also was a help to his dad when Stuart won the 4A state championship at Madison County High in 2007. A student at Auburn University at the time and a student-coach at Auburn High, Parker would travel to different schools to pick up game films of opponents. Parker’s younger brother, Hunter, was playing at Madison County.
Parker had hoped to follow in his parents’ footsteps as a coach and teacher, but a weather-related single-vehicle accident in 2008 left him with a brain injury and confined to a wheelchair and hospital bed.
Hunter had his own private coach and trainer growing up — his brother Parker. That stretched from T-ball to church league basketball at Westmeade Baptist Church to Dixie Youth Baseball and school basketball.
Hunter was named in The Huntsville Times' Feb. 1, 2009, issue as “Head of the Class.” It reads, “He played three seasons for the Madison County Tigers varsity basketball team after transferring from Austin High School. He also played baseball, maintained a 3.6 GPA and was in Fellowship of Christian Athletes."
After graduating from Madison County, Hunter attended Jacksonville State. He was involved in the intramural program there, and it led to his passion for officiating basketball.
He graduated from Jacksonville State in 2014 and began officiating as many games as possible. He returned to Jacksonville State in 2015 as intramural and recreation supervisor, which gave him the opportunity to officiate NBA Developmental League games in Atlanta.
In three years, he made amazing progress, from officiating high school regional and state tournaments to junior college games to contracts to work games for the American Conference, Sunbelt and Atlantic Sun conferences. Later, the Southeastern Conference came on board. His goal of working in the NBA doesn’t seem too far-fetched.
---
Final words
One time an Alabama basketball coach was sitting in the stands watching a recruit during a tournament at Bob Jones High and didn’t know me or Roslyn, who were sitting nearby. He said he couldn’t do his job because of his interest in “the coach that coached every move.” That coach was Stuart. Roslyn and I confessed who we were.
I recently reviewed my 1953 senior class prophecy, and I, Betty Ann Francis (Allen) was listed as a happily married citizen at a ballgame. Sixty-eight years later, though unbelievable, the facts in the prophecy are still true. We have contributed three generations to sports. There's no telling how many lives have been touched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.