On Jan. 1, 1878, Decatur began the year with grand hopes and high expectations. The Civil War, though fresh in the minds of many, was an afterthought.
Some residents were landless, homeless and without benefit of a job or income. The economic promises of the railroad and the Tennessee River offered many men and their families a lifeline to living a meager life without any frills.
Many religious congregations in Decatur after the Civil War met in ramshackle one-room log cabins or lean-to structures.
One congregation that was experiencing better days was Decatur First Methodist Episcopal Church, South, at its new location on Lafayette Street and Canal Street. The congregation, known in the town as “the church of educators and leaders,” was worshipping in a simple vernacular clapboard structure built in 1868, according to the writings of William Anderson Raney.
During the Eighth Session of the North Alabama Conference, meeting in Gadsden, Nov. 7-12, 1877, Bishop John Christian Keener appointed the Rev. Joel Wesley Whitten as preacher in-charge to the Decatur First Methodist congregation. Whitten received a respectful welcome because Methodists during this time were accustomed to a pastor serving under appointment by the bishop for no more than two years. However, Whitten’ tenure at The First Church would be useful, purposeful, and less than one year.
He arrived in town with his family and was welcomed by his 107 members. In addition to this welcome, it was said that he made himself known to city leaders. It was written of him that “he was a diligent pastor, and he visited from house to house systematically and punctually” and “he knew the wants and conditions of his parishioners.”
Joel Wesley Whitten was born Dec. 27, 1823, in Newberry County, South Carolina, to Mason Whitten and Nancy (nee Hair) Whitten. During his childhood, his family moved from South Carolina to Lauderdale County, Alabama, with intermittent stays in Wayne County, Tennessee.
In 1852, Joel Wesley Whitten married Eliza Mercer in Jackson County, Tennessee. By the 1860s, he was the father of two children living in Center Star in Lauderdale County. In the census report, his occupation was listed as minister. It was also during this time that Whitten began to receive various prominent appointments, including presiding elder of the Tuscumbia District and Florence District in 1870. Later he was appointed to the First Methodist Episcopal Church, South, in Athens. His last appointment within the Methodist Connection was in Decatur.
During his appointment to Decatur First, Whitten offered the following religious services at the church: preaching at 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. every Sunday; Sunday school at 8:30 a.m.; and prayer meeting every Wednesday night at 8.
The seasons of spring and summer greeted Decatur with quiet moments; however, the Decatur (weekly) News edited by L. Hensley Grubbs, of Saturday, Aug. 17, 1878, warned the city of impending doom: “Yellow Fever.” Whitten and Decatur would be introduced to a disease that was not clearly seen, but formidable and deadly. This disease commonly known in the community as “Yellow Jack” or “Yellow Plague” would forever make its infection known in the history of the town.
The United States was not immune to this viral infection, the Decatur News warned “this dreadful scourge is raging, is alarming…. At New Orleans, Memphis, Granada, Miss., it exists in a most malignant form. ... Here at Decatur, we are on the line of two great thoroughfares, (the railroad and Tennessee River) and shall not be astonished if the disease is brought to our doors. ... Disinfectants should be used freely, and every other necessary precaution taken to prevent its spread.”
The warning by the Decatur News was becoming a reality. The Yellow Fever was brought to the doors of a town with fewer than 600 people. No amount of disinfectants and home remedies prevented yellow fever from visiting and remaining with Decatur.
The Harrisburg Telegraph, a publication in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, included an article in its Sept. 21, 1878 issue titled “STAMPEADE AT DECATUR, ALABAMA." The article began, "The people of Decatur, Ala., stampeded the town on yesterday because of five yellow fever cases, one of which F. Ludwig (Frederick Ludwig) a railroad employee, has proved fatal. All business has been suspended.”
Many citizens experienced symptoms of this viral infection that included fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, fatigue and fatal organ failure.
All was going well for the Whitten family, the congregation, and Decatur, until the 1878 yellow fever epidemic entered the area. With news of the fever approaching Decatur, many families who had the financial means and transportation evacuated. This evacuation included individuals and families moving to safer communities in north Alabama or out of state.
Eli Jennings, a volunteer from Courtland writing in the Moulton Advertiser, wrote a letter to the editor chronicling his observation of the yellow fever in Decatur. His letter of Sept. 24, 1878, reported names of the white dead. He wrote, “almost all of the white people have left town and gone into the country, there are a few colored people left and they are doing all they can to help us. … Bob Chardavoyne, (a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Episcopal Church, now known as King’s Memorial United Methodist Church) colored, is in charge of the colored visiting committee. ... The colored men have formed a Patrol Guard and guard the property of the absentee and are deserving special attention. … Captain Hurd, of Cincinnati and Dr. Cantwell of Decatur, now in Mansfield, Ohio, who each telegraphed us to draw on them $1,000, if we needed help.”
During the epidemic, some members of the First Methodist Episcopal Church, South did not leave, and Pastor Whitten would not leave his parishioners. It was said that some could afford to leave and did not, and others being penniless or homeless had nowhere to go. Only 54 years of age and with a promising clergy vocation, he elected to remain in Decatur with his parishioners, sharing the gospel, working with other community leaders, serving the needy, providing encouragement, and burying the dead regardless of race, religious affiliation, or economic status.
While attending to his pastoral and community responsibilities, Whitten became ill with the fever. He experienced indescribable fatigue, a high unrelenting fever, yellowing of the skin, and failure of his vital organs.
The memorial sermon for him noted the following: “On the morning (Sunday) of Oct. 20, (1878) … the doctor observed that he (Whitten) was sinking, asked of him if he was conscious of his condition and his prospects for the future?” It was written that the beloved wife of the Rev. Whitten shared that he replied, “All is well.” He died later that morning and his body was transported to Florence.
The Decatur News in its Saturday, Nov. 23, 1878, publication reported the following regarding the death of Whitten: “A memorial service will be held at the Methodist Church next Sunday night at 6½ o'clock, in memory of the late Rev. J. W. Whitten, Jacob Henry, and all others who died during the epidemic.”
In the same issue of the Decatur News, the Rising Sun Lodge No. 29, Free and Accepted Masons issued a Masonic Tribute to Whitten which included: “The Rev. Joel W. Whitten, late pastor of the Methodist Church, South, in Decatur, died of Yellow Fever on Sunday Morning, October the 20th. His membership in this lodge does not date back to a longer period of ten months, but he had been with us long enough to endear himself to our heart.”
The Rev. Wesley Whitten lived and died blameless in his life. In later years and local city history, he was one of the unsung heroes during the 1878 Decatur yellow fever epidemic. He was a servant-pastor to his church and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.